Boy, 12, dies from social media challenge as family warns of dangers

30 June 2025, 00:19

Sebastian died after attempting a social media challenge at home.
Sebastian died after attempting a social media challenge at home.

By Alice Brooker

A 12-year-old boy has passed away after taking part in social media challenge in West Yorkshire.

The family of a schoolboy, 12, have warned of the dangers of a social media challenge after their son died trying it for himself.

Sebastian, 12, was said to be at home celebrating his brother's First Holy Communion on Manor Grove in Castleford, West Yorkshire, before being found unresponsive.

Emergency services, including Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Police, and a Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were dispatched to the scene at 6:06pm.

The social media challenge reportedly involved a scarf.

Sebastian was rushed to hospital from his home in West Yorkshire.
Sebastian was rushed to hospital from his home in West Yorkshire.

The boy was rushed to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead there.

Local residents noted a significant emergency presence, with multiple vehicles responding to the incident.

Authorities are continuing their enquiries to establish the full details of Sebastian's death.

West Yorkshire police said: "Police were called by ambulance colleagues to an address in Manor Grove, Castleford, at 6:06pm yesterday following reports of concern for the safety of a child."

Mobile phone device showing TikTok logo and computer binary code
The TikTok challenge reportedly involved a scarf.

The statement continued: "Officers attended the location and the boy was taken to hospital where it was later confirmed that he had died.

"Enquiries are ongoing on behalf of the West Yorkshire Coroner to establish exactly what happened. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

The incident follows news of parents of four British teenagers filing a lawsuit against TikTok in February over the deaths of their children, which they claim were the result of the same challenge.

The lawsuit claims Isaac Kenevan, 13, Archie Battersbee, 12, Julian 'Jools' Sweeney, 14, and Maia Walsh, 13, died in 2022 while attempting it.

arents of four British teenagers who died in 2022 filed a lawsuit against TikTok in February, alleging that the teenagers died after taking part in a viral trend known as the Blackout Challenge. (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire)
arents of four British teenagers who died in 2022 filed a lawsuit against TikTok in February, alleging that the teenagers died after taking part in a viral trend known as the Blackout Challenge.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sebastian's family and cover funeral costs.

The statement on the fundraiser describes the teenager as "a boy full of dreams, passion, and incredible talent".

It added: "He taught himself to play the guitar and keyboard, and he loved to draw. Always smiling, kind, and full of joy - everyone who met him was touched by his gentle spirit."

The statement continued to warn of the dangers of social media challenges.

"What happened is a tragedy beyond words. No parent should ever have to bury their child...That's why we're reaching out today, asking for your help.

"We're organising this fundraiser to support Sebastian's family - to help cover funeral expenses, psychological support, and daily costs that suddenly became overwhelming.

"We ask you - as parents, guardians, friends: Talk to your children about what they do online. Ask what they watch, who they talk to, what inspires them."

