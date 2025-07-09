Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A 12-year-old boy has died in a flat fire in south-east London.

The blaze broke out at the maisonette in Lewisham Road, Lewisham, shortly before midnight on Tuesday, with a 54-year-old woman also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or changing injuries.

London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, supported by the Metropolitan Police, but at this stage it is not believed to be suspicious.

A woman, aged 54, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Witnesses described hearing the boy's mother shout ‘my boy, my boy, please help my boy’ as emergency services tried to save him.

The victim’s aunt told Metro: “He was lovely. We are all heartbroken.”

Witness Ernie Anderson, 67, said: “I head a massive big bang it went up like a tinderbox I heard screaming it was terrible. It sounded like a boy screaming for help.

"The firefighters arrived I saw the firefighters on the balcony. The police were here too."

Detective Chief Inspector Danian Reid said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"We continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire.

"We understand the impact this will have on the community and there will be local neighbourhood officers, and other emergency services, in the area as inquiries continue."

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the fire, which destroyed the maisonette that was on the ground and first floors, London Fire Brigade said.