Boy, 13, dies and five others arrested as Vauxhall Corsa spins off road in horror car crash

A 13-year-old boy has died and five others have been arrested following a car crash on A672 Oldham Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A teenager has died following a horror car crash in West Yorkshire, with five others arrested in connection with the incident.

The unnamed 13-year-old boy was critically injured in the road collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa that spun off-road on February 4.

The victim died from his injuries two days after the crash, police have confirmed.

Five other teenagers who were in the car when it swerved off the A672 Oldham Road were arrested and have since been released on bail.

Investigators are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, which occurred at shortly before 1am near the village of Rishworth.

The car is believed to have been travelling from junction 22 of the M6.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a 13-year-old boy losing his life.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and specialist officers are working to support them at this time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and would ask anyone with any information who hasn’t already been in contact with us to please get in touch.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car involved in the time leading up to the collision or may have dashcam or other video footage that will help with our enquiries."

West Yorkshire Police advise information to be passed through the LiveChat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting reference 0059 of February 4.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.