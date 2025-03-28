Boy, 14, dies after horror e-scooter crash

E Scooters outside a train station. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A 14-year-old boy has died more than a week after being injured in an e-scooter collision in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy and another 14-year-old male were riding the scooter towards Southmoor Road on March 19 when they collided with a car and came to rest on a third vehicle.

One of the boys was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Thursday morning, the force said.

His family are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues and they have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

The other boy was not seriously injured.

Lime electric scooters parked in historic centre of Prague, capital of Czech Republic on 21 March 2025. Picture: Alamy

Detective Constable Steven Pennington, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A young boy has tragically lost his life following this collision and our condolences are with his family and friends.

"Our work into the circumstances of the collision is still ongoing and we continue to ask anyone with relevant information to please get in touch with us as we continue our work."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage is asked to get in touch with officers via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 2263 of 19/03/25.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.