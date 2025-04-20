Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

20 April 2025, 21:59

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 14-year-old boy has died after the van he was in left the M6 carriageway and collided with a tree.





Emergency services were called at just after 12.15pm on Sunday following reports of a Peugeot van leaving the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to university hill.

Callers reported the van then collided with a nearby tree.

The teenager's father - who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident - remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Lancashire Police said "no other vehicles were involved" in the incident.

Great Barr, Birmingham, April 18th 2025. An unfortunate holidaymaker has broken down with their caravan on the back of a recovery truck on the southbound carriageway of the M5 motorway near Birmingham.
Great Barr, Birmingham, April 18th 2025. An unfortunate holidaymaker has broken down with their caravan on the back of a recovery truck on the southbound carriageway of the M5 motorway near Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

The force is now appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Speaking on Sunday, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "A 14-year-old passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The van driver, a man in his 30s and father of the passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time."

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and left another man with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0503 of April 20th.

The public are also encouraged to to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk with any information.

