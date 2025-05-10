'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life following 'electric shock by power cables' at private Millfield School

10 May 2025, 10:14 | Updated: 10 May 2025, 11:38

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 14-year-old boy, described as 'bright and athletic' by his family, has been left fighting for life after being suffering an electric shock at the private Millfield School.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An aspiring athlete, Chase Allen was injured alongside two others after "they were zapped by the high voltage cable" at Millfield School in Somerset on May 3.

The schoolboy remains in a critical condition in hospital, with his injuries being described as "extensive" by a fellow mother at the school.

It's now been revealed that the schoolboy's "feet may have to be amputated" according to the parent.

A GoFundMe page has now raised more than £60,000 for the schoolboy, after the talented student sustained what have been described as "life changing injuries".

The accident is thought to have taken place after the trio came into contact with "overhead electrical cables," according to The Sun.

Ambulances, an air ambulance, a specialist hazard team, fire engine and police, were all deployed to the £58,000-a-year private school in Street, Somerset, England, shortly after 7pm on Saturday, May 3.

According to the page, set up by a mother named Daveene, the injuries are "affecting his internal organs and with such severe burns that he has had most of his toes amputated".

"His feet may have to be amputated and NHS surgeons are working tirelessly. They remain uncertain whether they will be able to save his feet as the burns have caused critical damage.

"We all pray that no more had to be amputated and we are enormously grateful for everything the NHS is doing.

"Careful fluid therapy is being used for his internal injuries."

The school, renowned for attracting future athletes,

Gavin Horgan, headmaster of the public school, told of a "serious incident" in a letter to parents.

He described how the boys had come into "contact with overhead electrical cables" according to the letter seen by The Sun, leaving the teenagers with "serious injuries".

He added: "The boys have undergone surgery overnight and are currently in a stable condition.

"It will be some time before we understand the extent of their injuries and it will be a long road to recovery.

"All three students have their families or close family friends with them.

"We are in close contact with the families and they are very grateful for the care that has been afforded to their children."

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating how the accident took place.

