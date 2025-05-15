Boy, 15, dies 'unexpectedly' after falling ill at school and being rushed to hospital

By Will Conroy

A 15-year-old boy has “unexpectedly” died after falling ill at a secondary school in south east London.

Emergency services rushed to Coopers School in Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital, but was reportedly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The death is currently being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they had been called, along with London Ambulance service, to a school, where the student was suffering a medical emergency.

It confirmed the boy's death and that “his family and the school are being supported by officers”.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.20pm yesterday (13 May) to reports of a person unwell in Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes.

"We treated a teenager at the scene and took him to hospital by road as a priority.”'