Boy, 15, dies 'unexpectedly' after falling ill at school and being rushed to hospital

15 May 2025, 15:51

Coopers School in Hawkwood Lane
Coopers School in Hawkwood Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Conroy

A 15-year-old boy has “unexpectedly” died after falling ill at a secondary school in south east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to Coopers School in Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital, but was reportedly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The death is currently being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.

Read more: CCTV footage of teenagers released as police appeal for information after two kittens ‘tortured and killed’

Read more: Beauty influencer shot dead during TikTok livestream at salon in Mexico

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they had been called, along with London Ambulance service, to a school, where the student was suffering a medical emergency.

It confirmed the boy's death and that “his family and the school are being supported by officers”.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.20pm yesterday (13 May) to reports of a person unwell in Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes.

"We treated a teenager at the scene and took him to hospital by road as a priority.”'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman who was sacked for getting drunk at a work event is suing the company

Woman sacked from £220k job after boozy work trip sues firm claiming 'tech bro' CEO was 'even more drunk'
Joe Don Baker has died aged 89.

James Bond star Joe Don Baker dies aged 89

Tom Cruise on the red carper at the Cannes Film Festival

When is the Mission Impossible premiere and what have the reviews said?

Water firm United Utilities' profit more than doubled last year before it hit customers with a steep rise in bills in April.

Customers hit with 32% increase in bills after North West water firm’s profit more than doubles
Harry and Meghan hold 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz as Sussexes advise on 'family feud'

Harry and Meghan hold 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz as Sussexes advise on 'family feud'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation

Starmer pays tribute to Andrew Norfolk, who exposed Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following death aged 60

World News

See more World News

Former US President Joe Bide in March 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Biden aides discussed wheelchair and covered up decline, new book says

53 mins ago

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Al-Lahham family's home, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 103 Palestinians including 22 children, health officials say

1 hour ago

After Trump was re-elected in November 2024, the Israeli Government knew that the new US Government "wasn't going to make Gaza the highest priority", Jamie Rubin said

Gaza peace deal that could have paved way for Palestinian state 'collapsed after Trump re-election’, ex-US diplomat says

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News