Boy, 16, among five arrested in right wing terrorism investigation

1 May 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 1 May 2021, 15:00

Five people were arrested as part of an investigation into right wing terrorism (file image of armed police)
Five people were arrested as part of an investigation into right wing terrorism (file image of armed police). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Three men, a woman and a 16 year old boy have been arrested as part of an investigation into right wing terrorism, counter terror police have said.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said two men, 29 and 30, and a woman, 28 were arrested at addresses in Keighley. A boy, 16, was arrested in Swindon and a man, 28 was arrested at a property in Anglesey.

All are being questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police said a number of properties were being searched.

West Yorkshire police said in a statement: "We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of this activity. 

"We would like to reassure them that these arrests are pre-planned and intelligence led and there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the local community.

"We are grateful for the understanding, patience and support of local residents while these enquiries continue."

