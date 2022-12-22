'He had his whole life ahead of him': Boy, 16, stabbed to death in central London is named

22 December 2022, 23:19 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 23:25

Stab victim Jamaly Samba Baibu
Police are urging witnesses to come forward. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By James Hockaday

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in central London on Tuesday night has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu.

The teenager was killed and another boy, also aged 16, was injured following an incident just after 10.30pm in Seward Street, Clerkenwell, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were rushed to the scene and gave the boys first aid until paramedics from London’s Air Ambulance arrived, but Jamaly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A crime scene remains in place as a murder investigation is under way, and there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who is leading the investigation, urged witnesses, including people who tried to help the boys in the aftermath, to contact police.

Ms Kieran said: “Jamaly had his whole life ahead of him.“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will do all we can to support them.

“As we work to piece together what happened in Seward Street, I appeal to any members of the public who were in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual or who have any information at all about what took place to come forward.

“Anyone who was driving nearby, particularly along either Seward Street or Central Street, please check any dashcam footage that you might have captured of the incident or of other significant activity.

“We know there were also members of the public who came to the aid of both boys after they were assaulted.“Some did not provide their details and we would very much like to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/21Dec, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

