Boy, 17, charged with murder after 16-year-old shot dead outside south London tube station

Lathaniel Burrel. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the shooting of a 16-year-old in south London.

Lathaniel Burrel, 16, was shot dead outside Stockwell station last Tuesday.

The teenager was treated at the scene but died of his injuries.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Bromley Youth Court today.

Omar Prempeh, aged 32, has also been charged with murder in connection with young Lathaniel's death.

Floral tributes near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel's murder to please come forward and speak to us.

"Tributes have poured in for Lathaniel in the wake of his death, with one local describing him as a “lovely” boy.

She said: "He had one sister, loved Manchester United."

The witness continued: "He was such a nice boy, we are devastated.

“It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the reference 4116/4MAR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.