Boy, 3, 'critically injured' after being hit by car

A three-year-old has been critically injured in a crash in Hayes. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A boy, estimated to be around three, has been "critically injured" after being hit by a car in Hayes, west London.

Detectives said they were called to the incident at around 7pm last night, following the collision on Uxbridge Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, and there have been no arrests made.

Officers are now appealing for information.

In a tweet, Hillingdon Borough Police said: "We're working at the scene of a collision at 7pm between a car and a child in Uxbridge Road #Hayes.

"The boy, aged around 3 years, is critically injured. Driver of the car stopped; not arrested."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.