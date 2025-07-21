Breaking News

Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

Tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School following the death of pupil Oliver Price. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 10-year-old boy who died in a bus crash while returning from a school trip to a zoo has been named by police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oliver Price was killed when the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead, Somerset, and slid down a 20ft slope last Thursday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

A number of children were discharged from hospital over the weekend while two children and three adults remain in hospital, the force said.

It is understood that those still in hospital are now in a stable condition.

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe at about 3.15pm on July 17.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Following the tragedy, a stream of people visited the school, which has pupils aged between nine and 14, to pay respects and leave tributes at the gates after the crash.

Many were visibly upset and were hugging and supporting each other.

Online fundraisers for those affected have raised more than £25,000.

People lay flowers and soft toys among the tributes left at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School. Picture: Alamy

'Unimaginably difficult time'

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with Oliver's family at what must be an unimaginably difficult time. We will continue to make sure they're updated.

"Our investigation is now well under way with officers working tirelessly to find out what caused it.

"This work is likely to take some time and we're asking for patience while these inquiries take place."

Read more: Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Read more: Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds