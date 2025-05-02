‘He will remain in our hearts forever’: Tributes paid to boy, 16, who died after getting into difficulty swimming in lake

2 May 2025, 15:47 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 15:48

Valentine Ikechukwu
Valentine Ikechukwu died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A family has paid tribute to their “well loved” son who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake during the recent bout of warm and sunny weather.

Valentine Ikechukwu, 16, has been described as a “well loved” son and brother to his three sisters and baby brother.

Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park, Nottinghamshire, at 5.20pm on Wednesday.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched involving a police underwater search team, assisted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

His body was sadly discovered shortly before 8pm.

Valetine got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham
Valetine got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

'Hidden dangers of open water'

Group Manager Tom Staples, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Despite the tireless efforts of all the emergency services involved, we are deeply saddened to confirm that the body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered at Colwick Country Park.

“On behalf of the Service, and personally, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water.

"Safety information and guidance are available on our website, and we encourage the public to familiarise themselves with it to help prevent future tragedies.”

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched . Picture: LBC

