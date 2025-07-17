Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

17 July 2025, 14:22

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.
A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car in East Ayrshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police Scotland said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Emergency services were called to the A76 at the bridge over Cessnock Water, near Hurlford, at about 5.10pm on Wednesday.

The male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa and his two passengers were checked by paramedics and did not need to attend hospital.

Read more: Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Read more: Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

The road was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and we are providing them with support as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If anyone has any information, please contact us."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness
Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid.

Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal
Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

World News

See more World News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

1 hour ago

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

2 hours ago

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News