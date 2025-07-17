Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car in East Ayrshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police Scotland said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Emergency services were called to the A76 at the bridge over Cessnock Water, near Hurlford, at about 5.10pm on Wednesday.

The male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa and his two passengers were checked by paramedics and did not need to attend hospital.

Read more: Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Read more: Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

The road was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and we are providing them with support as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"If anyone has any information, please contact us."