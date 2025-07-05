Boy, 4, dies after being 'crushed by falling gravestone' in Lancashire cemetery

Rawtenstall Cemetery, Lancashire. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A four-year-old boy has died after being crushed by a falling gravestone at a cemetery on the outskirts of Burnley, Lancashire

The incident took place in Rawtenstall Cemetery on Burnley Road, Haslingdon, at 1pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the boy was pronounced dead.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The force added that information will be handed to the coroners' office 'in due course'.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: 'We were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at 1pm today (July 5) following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.

'Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died.

'Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

'His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.'

Rawtenstall Cemetery has 21,00 burials and stretched across 17 acres, its local government website states.

