Boy, 13, goes missing near river as major search operation under way

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Jacob Paul

A major search operation is under way near a river for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about Mylo Capilla who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday at an area known as the “Muddies” in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees.

A large search of the area, which is close to Ramsey Gardens, has been carried out since then involving the emergency services.

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to be wearing a dark T-shirt and dark bottoms.

The force urged members of the public who wanted to help to first speak to officers.

Mylo was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday at an area known as the “Muddies” in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside. Picture: Google

In a Facebook post, the force said: “While searches are ongoing, officers are reminding members of the public in the area to liaise with them directly and for their own safety not to enter any water.

“If you have information that will assist officers please call 101 quoting reference number 117649.”

Tees River Rescue told Teeside Live: "Our crews were called out at around 9:15pm on June 26 2025, to assist with searches along the river Tees. We would like to reiterate to any public who may be assisting with the search do not enter the water and do not get too close to steep banks.

"We deployed 2 boats and our welfare vehicle with 8 volunteers in total, we will continue to provide support as requested.

"We will provide no further details.A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'We are currently on-scene at an on-going incident in Ingleby Barwick in Stockton.

"We received the call at 9.29pm and currently have one ambulance crew, one duty officer and three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) on scene and we are being supported by our colleagues at the police and fire services."