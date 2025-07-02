Breast cancer patients could be 'denied life-extending drugs because of unfair system'

2 July 2025, 08:18 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 08:19

A female consultant looks at a screen should a mammogram of a woman's breast
Thousands of women with advanced breast cancer could be denied life-extending drugs because of the "unfair" way they are assessed for use on the health service, a charity has warned. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Thousands of women with advanced breast cancer could be denied life-extending drugs because of the "unfair" way they are assessed for use on the health service, a charity has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Breast Cancer Now has demanded "immediate action" from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, urging him to scrap spending restraints.

It is also calling for the NHS spending watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to lower the bar for what it classes as a very severe health condition.

Nice’s severity modifier, introduced in 2022, gives treatment for more severe illnesses more weight, meaning the health benefits of certain drugs are valued more highly and more likely to be recommended for NHS use.

According to Nice, the process raises the threshold for what it considers to be a cost-effective treatment, meaning it can give more expensive drugs the green light.

However, a new report from Breast Cancer Now claims the system means women with incurable breast cancer with months to live may be told their condition does not qualify for the most severe rating.

The call comes after it emerged that the life-extending drug Enhertu will not be made available for women with incurable breast cancer on the NHS in England and Wales.

In November, Nice said talks with manufacturers AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo over the price of the medication had broken down for the third time with no agreement.

Claire Rowney, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: "The terrifying reality is that unless urgent action is taken thousands of women in the UK with incurable secondary breast cancer could be denied access to vital life-extending treatments because of an unfair system.

"We’re talking about patients missing out on access to cutting-edge, effective treatments that could give them more time to be there for special moments such as birthdays or seeing their children or grandchildren start school.

"Treatments, such as Enhertu, that patients in other countries, including Scotland, can access, giving them the chance to live longer.

"Women with secondary breast cancer tell us they feel their lives are being deprioritised by the changes to the system.

"We will not stand by and witness more drugs being rejected or not taken forward, when the devastating cost is thousands more people with secondary breast cancer across England, Wales and Northern Ireland having their lives cut short."

Read more: Starmer's welfare reform Bill scrapes through after last minute concession to rebels

Read more: Record number of NHS operations given in private hospitals

Paula Van Santen, 50, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in July 2022, two months after her diagnosis of primary breast cancer.

The mother-of-three, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, said: "Secondary breast cancer has changed the lives of both myself and my family beyond belief. Coming to terms with my diagnosis is the hardest part because I’ve had to grieve for the life I had, but also the life that I’m not going to have.

"If a new drug can give me another six months, if it gives me another year, it’s worth it.

"It could allow me to see my daughter get to 21, see my children get married or meet grandchildren. Just to have a picture with a grandchild so they would know that I existed would be so precious. That’s what this could give."

Ms Rowney called for "change" and said Mr Streeting should scrap 'opportunity-cost neutral' restraints.

Opportunity cost neutrality in the Nice severity modifier aims to ensure the new system does not require more or less overall NHS funding than the old one.

According to the Breast Cancer Now report, this is "at the root of the issues with the modifier."

It added: "It pits end-of-life cancer treatments against other severe conditions like cystic fibrosis in a way that’s reductive and unfair to patients. And, ultimately, it creates barriers to the approval of drugs for advanced cancers."

Ms Rowney said: "The system for deciding whether drugs are approved for use on the NHS must change now.

"We’re calling for immediate action from Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, to urgently scrap ‘opportunity-cost neutral’ restraints and for Nice to lower the bar for what it defines as ‘a severe condition’. And we stand ready to work with them."

Dr Samantha Roberts, chief executive of Nice, welcomed the report from Breast Cancer Now, saying: "The independent analysis we commissioned recently showed the new severity weighting is working as intended and expected.

"It is able to be applied more widely – for example to treatments for cystic fibrosis, hepatitis D and Duchenne muscular dystrophy – and has contributed to an increase in positive decisions for cancer medicines and non-cancer medicines.

"And other breast cancer treatments have been recommended since we introduced the severity modifier – including for advanced breast cancer.

"We remain deeply disappointed that we were unable to recommend Enhertu for HER2-low advanced breast cancer. We know this was devastating to all those hoping for a different answer.

"It remains the only breast cancer treatment we have been unable to recommend in seven years."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the upcoming 10-year health plan will "transform the NHS and improve care for those facing cancer."

"This includes rolling out DIY screening kits for cervical cancer, more radiotherapy machines in every region and opening more Community Diagnostic Centres closer to where people live," they added.

"We know how disappointing it is to many families that the manufacturers of Enhertu are unwilling to sell this life-extending treatment to the NHS at a fair and reasonable price. Our door remains open to supporting the introduction of medicines at a cost-effective price."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The exterior of Bristol Crown Court

Parents accused of baby’s murder ‘smoked while nurses tried to save him’

The Duchy of Lancaster refused to commit to saying whether the numbers of migrant crossings will fall in 12 months.

Pat McFadden refuses to admit numbers of migrant crossings in the Channel will fall within the next 12 months
Childhood obesity has risen to "alarming" levels, academics have said as they called for action to prevent unhealthy lifestyles setting in among babies and toddlers.

Childhood obesity rises to ‘alarming’ levels as parents urged to take action before children turn five
Tensions in the Middle East are leading to more expensive crude oil, but retailers are also still charging higher fuel margins, leading to a rise in petrol prices.

Middle East tensions or high profit margins? A combination of both blamed for rise in petrol prices
'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Heathrow shutdown blamed on ‘catastrophic’ maintenance failure that went unfixed for seven years
Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers.

Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

World News

See more World News

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30

Dalai Lama confirms he will have a successor after his death ahead of 90th birthday celebrations

37 mins ago

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal

9 hours ago

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest

Jury reaches verdict on four counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News