Cars catch fire as huge plume of smoke seen over London's Brent Cross shopping centre

10 May 2025, 20:11

Brent Cross Shopping Centre London England Britain UK
An investigation has been launched after a number of vehicles caught fire in a car park at Brent Cross Shopping Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An investigation has been launched after a number of vehicles caught fire in a car park at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said four fire engines and about 25 firefighters responded to the blaze in an open-air car park near Prince Charles Drive in Hendon, after first receiving reports at 4.06pm on Saturday.

Crews from West Hampstead, Finchley, Willesden and surrounding fire stations all attended the scene, where a number of vehicles were on fire.

The incident was under control by 6.14pm and the cause of the fire was being investigated, the LFB said.

No injuries have been reported.

Brent Cross Shopping Centre confirmed an investigation was under way.

Footage on social media appeared to show a fire and thick black smoke in the shopping centre car park and rising above the building.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

