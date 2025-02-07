British couple found dead in French villa named - with financial crime investigator feared 'murdered'

7 February 2025, 13:52 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 13:56

Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator.
Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A British man found dead with his wife inside their isolated French villa was a financial crime investigator, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbor in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.

A source investigating the matter said it was initially feared their deaths “might have been a burglary gone wrong”. Officials later warned the pair may be murder victims.

Mr Searle worked with the police and the Serious Fraud Office for the last two decades in the “fight against organised crime and terrorism”.

Mr Searle is thought to have moved with his family to France a decade ago, retiring in 2015 from his job in Scotland in the financial crime assurance arm of Barclaey’s Bank.

He later conducted “sanction screening” in his later roles, involving a check on individuals and groups who might be barred from dealing in the UK because of their links with rogue states, terror groups or drug traffickers.

Read more: Young couple face years in jail after £20m drug smuggling plot collapses following arrest in Ibiza nightclub

Read more: British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

Officials believe Mr Searles may have been murdered due to his professional background.
Officials believe Mr Searles may have been murdered due to his professional background. Picture: Linkedin

This is why investigators believe Mr Searle may have been deliberately killed.

An investigating source said: "A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered. 

“They were very fit, and very popular locally, but there is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom. “This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry, because Mr Searle was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism."

At least three neighbours have confirmed Mr and Mrs Searles were the victims as police withheld their identities. One said: "Andy and Dawn were lovely – hearing about this is extremely distressing. They were extremely friendly, and always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear."

Their French villa and its grounds were cordoned off as forensics officers investigated the scene on Thursday.

A helicopter landed in a nearby field while drones circled above. The house is very isolated, close to thick woods, and it may have been targeted, sources say. 

It is believed that the Searles were murdered inside their detached property, which has a two-bedroom flat they frequently rented out, The Mirror resorts. 

It has a swimming pool and lies by thick woods which leave it in an isolated position away from the middle of the hamlet.

While it was initially feared that the owners were victims of an apparent burglary gone wrong, other officials have suggested other motives. 

Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, the Mayor of Villefranche, said: "We do not really have burglaries in our town, and especially not violent burglaries."

Local prosecutors have launched a judicial enquiry and have “not ruled out any theory”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohamed Al-Fayed's brother has denied sexual assault allegations brought forward by three former Harrods employees.

Mohamed Al Fayed's brother 'unequivocally' denies sexual assault allegations by three former Harrods employees
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West declares he’s a ‘Nazi,’ ‘loves Hitler’ and that he has ‘dominion’ over Bianca Censori in vile rant
TV chef Gino D'Acampo’s ITV shows have been pulled from schedules

Gino D’Acampo TV shows pulled from schedules amid investigation into ‘sexually inappropriate’ comments
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as Labour has been accused of adding unnecessary costs on consumers

Fears more costs will pass to consumers as yet more taxes from Labour announced

A second woman, suspected of using wigs to disguise herself to sit the British citizenship test for other people, has been arrested.

Second woman arrested after wearing wigs to 'fake UK citizenship tests' as immigration officers find disguises and designer bags in raid
Grenfell Tower to be demolished, government confirms

Grenfell Tower will be demolished, government confirms

World News

See more World News

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo

Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

3 hours ago

The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome

Search under way as Bering Air plane carrying 10 people disappears while flying over Alaska

6 hours ago

A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

19 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News