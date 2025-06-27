Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

27 June 2025, 18:43

Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos
Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A British man has told of his devastation after being kicked out of Dubai because of his face tattoos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan Howman, 34, had booked a week’s holiday with his fiancee Theresa, 38, and his daughter Kaic, 16, but he was held at the airport upon arrival where officials took his passport away.

He said he had been to Dubai twice previously with no issues with the tattoos on his face. But this time officials held him for six hours before ejecting him from the country.

He said: “My missus has been crying her eyes out. It has absolutely devastated me. I’m a lovely lad. I’m not allowed in a country because of the way I look. It’s properly, massively affected me.”

He described being ‘pulled aside’ just as he was about to go through security.

He said he was held and after six hours “a woman came and took me upstairs to immigration, where they said: 'He's not coming in because of his face tattoos - you're not coming in because of the way you look'," he said.

He was put on a flight to Manchester and given his passport back when he landed.

Mr Howman told LBC: “I just froze. Because of my tattoos? That was it.

“It’s the religion isn’t it. They don’t really like it. I fully understand that.

Explaining his tattoos he said he’d had problems in his life and “I wanted to try and have a fresh start.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2025.

They’re Bez-otted: Amazon boss ties the knot in star-studded $20m Venice wedding ceremony

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, on Teesside

Japanese-style health MOTs for people when they turn 65 could help transform adult social care in England, a new report has suggested.

Japanese-style health MOT’s could transform adult social care and stop ‘spiralling costs’, report suggests
Apartments silhouetted against the sunrise

Home sales jump by a quarter month-on-month in May following April slump

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

World News

See more World News

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv this morning

Travel advice for Israel loosened in areas as final evacuation flight set for Sunday

1 hour ago

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

5 hours ago

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News