Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A British man has told of his devastation after being kicked out of Dubai because of his face tattoos.

Jordan Howman, 34, had booked a week’s holiday with his fiancee Theresa, 38, and his daughter Kaic, 16, but he was held at the airport upon arrival where officials took his passport away.

He said he had been to Dubai twice previously with no issues with the tattoos on his face. But this time officials held him for six hours before ejecting him from the country.

He said: “My missus has been crying her eyes out. It has absolutely devastated me. I’m a lovely lad. I’m not allowed in a country because of the way I look. It’s properly, massively affected me.”

He described being ‘pulled aside’ just as he was about to go through security.

He said he was held and after six hours “a woman came and took me upstairs to immigration, where they said: 'He's not coming in because of his face tattoos - you're not coming in because of the way you look'," he said.

He was put on a flight to Manchester and given his passport back when he landed.

Mr Howman told LBC: “I just froze. Because of my tattoos? That was it.

“It’s the religion isn’t it. They don’t really like it. I fully understand that.

Explaining his tattoos he said he’d had problems in his life and “I wanted to try and have a fresh start.”