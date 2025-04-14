Brit dies on Benidorm stag do months before wedding after falling off bar stool backwards

A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, from Halifax, West Yorkshire was at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22 when the incident occurred. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A British man has died on his stag do after falling off a bar stool backwards whilst away on his stag do.

The father-of-one fell off his bar stool backwards, hitting his head on the ground.

A barman and another customer reportedly tried to perform CPR for 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man for 45 minutes.

"The guy and his fiancé were due to get married in May, he was so young," bar manager Gaston Luciano told MailOnline.

A barman and another customer reportedly tried to perform CPR for 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived on the scene. Picture: Getty

The man was pronounced dead - he was due to get married next month.

Mr Luciano said: "They gave him a shot of adrenaline and connected him to a machine, they did everything they could, it was so sad."

The bar manager continued: "His friends were in shock for the first minute or so.

"Then it hit them what was happening, they were emotional and crying."

A witness told MailOnline: "It was such a horrible and tragic thing to witness, I've never seen anything like it!

"I can't stop thinking about him and his wife-to-be, and I'm sure his friends and family said he had a young boy, may he rest in peace."

The 29-year-old was at the Funky Flamingo bar in Benidorm. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to local media, the National Police said: "We can confirm that a man suffered some type of medical problem and died at the scene.

He was treated by those present at the premises and then by the paramedics who responded to the call. The medical causes of the death are unknown

A friend of the deceased said he had a heart attack previously when he was 24.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain."