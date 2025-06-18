Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

Morocco is estimated to have around 3 million stray dogs, known locally as "Beldis". Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A person has died in Yorkshire after contracting rabies following contact with an infected animal aboard, the UK's health chiefs have announced.

The individual was diagnosed in Yorkshire and the Humber after returning from Morocco where they came into contact with a stray dog while on holiday, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

There is no risk to the wider public in relation to the case, with no documented evidence of rabies passing between people.

Health workers and close contacts are still being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary as a precautionary measure.

The UKHSA has urged holidaymakers to take care around animals when travelling to rabies affected countries due to the risk of catching the disease.

Conceptual image of rabies virus. Picture: Alamy

Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at UKHSA, said: "I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time.

"If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

"There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case.

"Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human-to-human transmission."

Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal.

It is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure treatment is effective at preventing disease if given promptly after exposure to the virus.

There have been six cases of human rabies associated with animal exposures abroad reported in the UK between 2000 and 2024.

The disease is common in other parts of the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Travellers should seek advice about the need for rabies vaccine ahead of their trip.

You should take immediate action to wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water, if:

you’ve been bitten or scratched by an animal while you’re abroad in a country with rabies

an animal has licked your eyes, nose or mouth, or licked a wound you have, while you’re abroad in a country with rabies

you’ve been bitten or scratched by a bat in the UK

Seek medical advice without delay, even if you have been previously vaccinated, if you any of the above points apply.

A course of rabies post-exposure treatment is extremely effective at preventing the disease.

Travellers should also speak to their doctor on return so that the course of rabies treatment can be completed promptly.