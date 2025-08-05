Brit missing from beach in Greece while husband slept was ‘warned not to swim out too far’ by witness

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach. Picture: Lifeline Hellas

By Asher McShane

A British woman who vanished from her sunbed on a Greek beach while her husband slept had been warned not to swim out too far to sea, a witness said.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, had been swimming at Ofrynio beach in the city of Kavala at around noon on Friday before disappearing.

Police have been conducting a major search for her. She has now been missing for over three days.

Greece’s Hellenic Coast guard have been keeping up the general search efforts but a targeted land and sea search for her has now ceased, according to the central port authority in Kavala.

LBC heard this morning that a summer sports instructor who was on the beach at the time she went missing reported speaking to someone who matched her description.

He said he saw her swimming in deep waters and said he had urged her not to swim out any further.

Her belongings were left behind on her sun lounger after she vanished.

A coast guard official said that the Brit had been 'residing temporarily' in Serres, northern Greece.

“Michele is a British citizen who likely also had a home in the UK”.

Her husband is believed to be a Greek national.

A silver alert has been issued as authorities hunt for information on her whereabouts.

Sand beach in Kavala seaside with empty deck chairs and parasols (FILE). Picture: Alamy

Ms Bourda was last seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit, yellow shoes and red sunglasses.

According to reports, she arrived on the beach with her husband, but after he fell asleep, she was nowhere to be found.

It comes after a British tourist was reported missing in Greece after the rental car he hired was found abandoned.

According to local media, the 60-year-old man's hire car was found abandoned in Karpathos, which is close to the popular holiday island of Rhodes.

A search operation was launched after the man did not return to his rented accommodation.

The missing Brit was last seen by the owner of the holiday accommodation on Friday, June 27, according to a police source.