Pictured: Brit grandmother who died from rabies after being scratched by puppy as family issues stark warning

18 June 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 15:33

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley.
Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A British woman who died of rabies after contracting the disease by being scratched by a puppy on holiday has been pictured for the first time.

Grandmother Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley, fell ill two weeks ago and rapidly deteriorated after being scratched by a dog in Morocco several months ago.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged caution amongst all Brits travelling abroad but stressed there is no risk to public health at this time.

Ms Ford’s daughter Robyn Thomson, 32, took to Facebook to pay tribute to her mother and urge anyone scratched by a dog abroad to get treated immediately.

She contracted the illness while on holiday in Morroco.
She contracted the illness while on holiday in Morroco. Picture: Facebook

Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. It is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure treatment is effective at preventing disease if given promptly after exposure to the virus.

Ms Thomson wrote: “Our family is still processing this unimaginable loss, but we are choosing to speak up in the hope of preventing this from happening to others.

“Yvonne Ford, Ron Ford's wife and our Mum, died of rabies. She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February. At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn't think much of it.

“Two weeks ago, she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing”

Conceptual image of rabies virus.
Conceptual image of rabies virus. Picture: Alamy

She added: “We never thought something like this could happen to someone we love. Please take animal bites seriously, vaccinate your pets, and educate those around you.

“She was the heart of our family - strong, loving, and endlessly supportive. No words can fully capture the depth of our loss or the impact she had on all of us. We are heartbroken, but also grateful for every moment we had with her. Rest peacefully, Bon. You'll always be with us.”

Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at UKHSA, said: "I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time.

"If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

"There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case.

"Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human-to-human transmission."

There have been six cases of human rabies associated with animal exposures abroad reported in the UK between 2000 and 2024.

The disease is common in other parts of the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Travellers should seek advice about the need for rabies vaccine ahead of their trip.

You should take immediate action to wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water, if:

  • you’ve been bitten or scratched by an animal while you’re abroad in a country with rabies
  • an animal has licked your eyes, nose or mouth, or licked a wound you have, while you’re abroad in a country with rabies
  • you’ve been bitten or scratched by a bat in the UK

Seek medical advice without delay, even if you have been previously vaccinated, if you any of the above points apply.

A course of rabies post-exposure treatment is extremely effective at preventing the disease.

Travellers should also speak to their doctor on return so that the course of rabies treatment can be completed promptly.

