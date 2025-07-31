Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

31 July 2025, 20:26 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 20:36

x
The man flew to Istanbul at private clinic CINIK in the Besiktas neighbourhood of Istanbul. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A British tourist has reportedly died after undergoing a hair transplant in Turkey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 38-year-old man flew to Istanbul at private clinic CINIK in the Besiktas neighbourhood of Istanbul.

After the five-hour surgery, the man fell ill and was rushed to hospital for treatment before he was pronounced dead.

Following the autopsy, his body was repatriated back to the UK, according to local media.

It is understood clinic staff - including the surgeon who performed the transplant - the anaesthesiologist and nurses have been interviewed by police.

An FCDO spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.'

Turkey is a well-known popular destination for hair transplants, accounting for nearly 60% of the global hair transplant tourism market due to to its affordable, high-quality procedures.

c
Following the autopsy, his body was repatriated back to the UK. Picture: Google

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news.

Celebrated children's author who wrote Funny Bones dies aged 87

Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hulk Hogan cause of death revealed after wrestling legend dies aged 71

Aalia Mahomed died in the crash on the Strand in central London.

Family call for justice for 'beautiful soul' student who died after being hit by van near campus in central London
The JLR chief said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO

Jaguar Land Rover boss Adrian Mardell to step down after two years as CEO and steering Jaguar's controversial rebrand
A man wearing a white shirt and a tie smiles with a blonde woman

Tata Steel fined £1.5 million following death of contractor at Welsh steelworks

Airline Jet2 has said it does not endorse a White House video

'Very disappointed': Jet2 slams White House for using viral sound in deportation video

World News

See more World News

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

17 mins ago

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

1 hour ago

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News