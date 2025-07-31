Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

The man flew to Istanbul at private clinic CINIK in the Besiktas neighbourhood of Istanbul. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A British tourist has reportedly died after undergoing a hair transplant in Turkey.

The 38-year-old man flew to Istanbul at private clinic CINIK in the Besiktas neighbourhood of Istanbul.

After the five-hour surgery, the man fell ill and was rushed to hospital for treatment before he was pronounced dead.

Following the autopsy, his body was repatriated back to the UK, according to local media.

It is understood clinic staff - including the surgeon who performed the transplant - the anaesthesiologist and nurses have been interviewed by police.

An FCDO spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.'

Turkey is a well-known popular destination for hair transplants, accounting for nearly 60% of the global hair transplant tourism market due to to its affordable, high-quality procedures.