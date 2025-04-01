Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport found as family join search

1 April 2025, 20:06

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday
Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A Briton who has gone missing after leaving a Spanish airport has been found after a three day search.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jason Taylor, 36, was due to return to the UK on a flight from Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning but left following an issue with his boarding pass.

The Welsh engineer was last spotted queuing to board, waiting for several minutes before suddenly leaving the building towards Torrellano.

CCTV footage shows him walking out of the airport after having trouble with his boarding pass, and without a phone.

Police now report he has been found and reunited with his family.

Read more: Mercedes driver and two passengers killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London

Read more: Man who terrorised Shirley Ballas in six year stalking ordeal avoids jail

Jason's friend Gaz Edmunds wrote on Facebook that he had become separated from the group after they arrived at the airport at around 8.30am on Saturday.

They had an hour and a half to reach the gate before it closed for their 10.30am flight back to Birmingham.

But Jason had lost his phone and had to get his boarding pass from someone else in the ground, who had already gone through the gate, Gaz explained. 

"We tried several times to scan his boarding pass but it was not accepted and the gate would not open, an error message came up saying to contact the airline."

He said Jason had gone to ask for help while one other member of their group stayed behind.

That was the last they heard of him.

"Jason went to go and ask for assistance. One member of the group waited behind the gate for him to return but this was the last we saw or heard from him.

"It is very unlike Jason and the family is worried sick. Jason was not ill, or drunk or incapable.

"We have several people flying back out today to try to find him and understand what has happened."

Dyfed-Powys Police, which has issued an appeal, said Mr Taylor was last seen wearing a white collared t-shirt, dark shorts and white trainers and had a black wheeled suitcase.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Betty Webb

'Exceptional' Bletchley Park codebreaker Betty Webb dies at 101

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image)

Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

Donald Trump is using tariffs to fight the culture war, Roy Stewart says

Trump is 'using Tariffs to fight a culture war against Europe,' says Rory Stewart as UK faces prospect of 25% levies
Rebel energy goes bust.

Energy firm Rebel Energy goes bust, leaving 80,000 customers without a supplier

Birmingham bin strikes have been on going since January 2025

Birmingham bin strike: Why are they striking and why have they declared a major incident?

Sainsbury's supermarket recalls chocolate bar.

Major supermarket urgently recalls chocolate bar over fears it contains 'fragments of metal'

World News

See more World News

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

1 hour ago

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

5 hours ago

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News