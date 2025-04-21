Britain to ramp up weapons production to end reliance on US and France

21 April 2025, 08:38

BAE Systems is looking to produce more explosives in the UK.
BAE Systems is looking to produce more explosives in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Britain is set to ramp up its weapons production in a bid to end reliance on the United States and France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Britain and its European allies look to move away from a close relationship with Washington amid fears Donald Trump has made the United States an unreliable partner.

According to a new report, UK Weapons manufacturer BAE Systems is investigating new methods to make explosives in Britain in a bid to meet the Ministry of Defence and export requirements.

The company has been developing sites across the UK to produce RDX explosives, used in 155mm rounds for weaponry in the British army, the Times reports.

BAE Systems is ultimately looking to increase “resilience and support our ramp-up of critical munitions production,” the report added.

Read more: Putin bombards Ukraine minutes after 'Easter truce' ends - as Trump says he hopes for peace deal 'this week'

Rachel Reeves has pledged to make the UK a defence industrial superpower

Earlier this year, Sir Keir Starmer announced an increase of £13.4billion in defence spending to combat "tyrant" Vladimir Putin’s growing military ambitions.

He said that the government would spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2027 - an extra £13.4 billion pounds paid for by slashing the UK’s foreign aid.

Defence Secretary John Healey described Britain’s defence industry as “the foundation of our ability to fight and win on the battlefield”.

He said: “Strengthening homegrown artillery production is an important step in learning the lessons from Ukraine, boosting our industrial resilience and making defence an engine for growth.”

The RDX explosives BAE Systems is looking to produce in the UK are usually sourced from the US and France.

Steve Cardew, the business development director at BAE Systems’ maritime and land defence solutions, said: “Our leap forward in synthetic energetics and propellant manufacture will strengthen the UK’s supply chain resilience and support our ramp up of critical munitions production to meet growing demand in response to the increasingly uncertain world we’re living in.

“It also supports economic growth through high-skilled jobs and potential export opportunities.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

English actor Timothy Spall poses with his Emmy award. He feared he would 'not make it' after leukaemia diagnosis

Timothy Spall thought he 'might not make it' after leukaemia diagnosis

Elizabeth Hurley has sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a huge hint she is dating Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirm relationship as pair share sweet Easter snaps

Britain's energy supply is becoming more homegrown.

Increase in renewables has made UK energy supply 'more British', study finds

London ambulance service vehicles at St Thomas NHS hospital waiting at drop off area A&E accident emergency healthcare department building Lambeth UK

Nearly 50,000 A&E patients had ‘trolley waits’ of 24 hours or more last year

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

World News

See more World News

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi Et Orbi Blessing and his traditional Christmas Day message from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on December 25, 2024

Vatican statement in full following death of Pope Francis

52 mins ago

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis - The record-setting outsider from humble beginnings leaves a lasting legacy

1 hour ago

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, his last appearance yesterday for the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

What happens now? How the Papal conclave elects a new Pope

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News