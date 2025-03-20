Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

20 March 2025, 18:57

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US
The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK has updated travel advice for the United States warning of tough consequences for Brits who break US immigration rules.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The updated advice warns Brits that anyone found breaking entry rules could face arrest or possible detention.

Current British travel advice for the United States published online by Britain's foreign office stated:

"You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

Archived versions of the same website showed that at the beginning of February, the guidance had only stated: "The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules."

Read more: Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Read more: Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

The foreign office has declined to comment on the reason for the change to the wording, or confirm when exactly it took place.

It said its travel advice was designed to help people make decisions and the advice was constantly kept under review.

It comes after a British tourist was held in a US immigration detention centre for three weeks.

Rebecca Burke was detained while on a four-month backpacking trip around North America.

The 28-year-old from Monmouthshire was trying to cross into the state of Washington when she was refused entry, after trying to enter Canada.

Burke was planning to stay with a host family - where she would carry out domestic chores in exchange for accommodation - and was told she should have applied for a working visa, instead of a tourist visa.

Canadian authorities refused her entry, instead telling her to go back to the US and fill in new paperwork before returning to cross into Canada.

When she tried to re-enter the US, she was handcuffed and put in a cell before being taken to Tacoma Northwest detention facility in Washington state.

She was eventually released.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: "We supported a British national who was detained in the USA and were in contact with the local authorities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer visited a military base in Northwood, north-west London

Putin would face 'severe consequences' for breaching a ceasefire, warns Sir Keir Starmer

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati comes out as non-binary

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid
China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes
Zelenskyy and Starmer have both been discussing the Ukraine war on Thursday

Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'
Bridget Phillipson

School smartphone ban to be scrutinised by government as pressure grows to tackle social media dangers

World News

See more World News

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

35 mins ago

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

1 hour ago

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News