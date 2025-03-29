Britain’s busiest motorway closed in both directions tonight - check your diverted route

The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK’s busiest motorway could get even busier tonight as sections are closed in both directions - check the diversion route below to avoid last-minute delays.

National Highways have announced that the motorway will be closed for 9 hours at a time on Friday and Saturday night, going into Sunday morning..

The closure is part of a massive construction project to improve the condition of the road.

On Friday, the same stretch of road was closed from 9pm to 6am on Saturday morning.

Drivers were allowed back on the road for a time, but the motorway will be closed again on Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Drivers that wanted to travel on this section of the road, just north of Guildford, Surrey, have been given a number of diverted routes to follow instead.

Those headed eastbound will be diverted off the M25 at junction 10, towards the northbound A3.

They will then have to follow the A245, A307, A309, and A243 to rejoin the M25 at junction 9.

Those headed in the other direction will be taken off the M25 at junction 8, to be diverted towards the A217.

They will then have to follow the route through the A240, A24 and A240 to Tolworth, to join the southbound A3 there. Westbound motorists will rejoin the M25 at junction 10.

Overheight vehicles will have a different set of routes to follow, and have to be taken off the M25 at junction 9.

They will then be told to go north on the A243, towards A3 Hook junction. After this, they will join the A309, A307, A245, then the A245 to A3 Painshill junction.

At the Painshill junction, the overheight vehicles are told to join the southbound A3, to rejoin the M25 at junction 10.

Drivers have been warned, though, that they won’t be able to access the Cobham services, which have been closed for everyone except staff and hotel guests.

The M25 Junction 10 project is designed to reduce congestion in the area, create a smoother flow of traffic, and improve the safety of journeys for the thousands of people who use the roads every day.

It contains plans to bring about more bridges, restored heathland and new trees, as well as changes to the large gyratory.

It is set to be completed in spring of 2026.