Britain’s busiest motorway closed in both directions tonight - check your diverted route

29 March 2025, 18:55

The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10.
The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK’s busiest motorway could get even busier tonight as sections are closed in both directions - check the diversion route below to avoid last-minute delays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Highways have announced that the motorway will be closed for 9 hours at a time on Friday and Saturday night, going into Sunday morning..

The closure is part of a massive construction project to improve the condition of the road.

The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10.

On Friday, the same stretch of road was closed from 9pm to 6am on Saturday morning.

Drivers were allowed back on the road for a time, but the motorway will be closed again on Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Drivers that wanted to travel on this section of the road, just north of Guildford, Surrey, have been given a number of diverted routes to follow instead.

Those headed eastbound will be diverted off the M25 at junction 10, towards the northbound A3.

Drivers that wanted to travel on this section of the road, just north of Guildford, Surrey, have been given a number of diverted routes to follow instead.
Drivers that wanted to travel on this section of the road, just north of Guildford, Surrey, have been given a number of diverted routes to follow instead. Picture: Alamy

They will then have to follow the A245, A307, A309, and A243 to rejoin the M25 at junction 9.

Those headed in the other direction will be taken off the M25 at junction 8, to be diverted towards the A217.

They will then have to follow the route through the A240, A24 and A240 to Tolworth, to join the southbound A3 there. Westbound motorists will rejoin the M25 at junction 10.

Overheight vehicles will have a different set of routes to follow, and have to be taken off the M25 at junction 9.

They will then be told to go north on the A243, towards A3 Hook junction. After this, they will join the A309, A307, A245, then the A245 to A3 Painshill junction.

At the Painshill junction, the overheight vehicles are told to join the southbound A3, to rejoin the M25 at junction 10.

Drivers have been warned, though, that they won’t be able to access the Cobham services, which have been closed for everyone except staff and hotel guests.

The M25 Junction 10 project is designed to reduce congestion in the area, create a smoother flow of traffic, and improve the safety of journeys for the thousands of people who use the roads every day.

It contains plans to bring about more bridges, restored heathland and new trees, as well as changes to the large gyratory.

It is set to be completed in spring of 2026.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

‘Massive overreach’ - Parents arrested for complaining about daughter’s school in Whatsapp group
A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

'Road rage fight at roundabout' leaves 'loving family man' dead, as driver charged with murder
Werneth Park, Oldham

Mother and newborn baby found after urgent hunt as human placenta found in park

World News

See more World News

Over 1,600 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble

5 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) tour the US military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland

'This isn't how you speak to your allies': Denmark says it 'doesn't appreciate tone' of Vance's Greenland criticism

8 hours ago

Over 1,000 people have died in the Myanmar earthquake, and former ambassador Vicky Bowman's husband was caught up

‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News