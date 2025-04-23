Britain's 'hellhole' seaside town getting £23 million transformation

By Alice Padgett

A Lincolnshire town is set for a £23 million investment to bring more tourists to the seaside destination.

Skegness, before described as a "vulgar hellhole" with a "brown sea", came last in Which? Magazine's 2023 British seaside resort ranking.

The beachside town placed fifth in the survey last year, which featured 120 towns.

Skegness earned one star for its scenery and noise levels, and two stars for food, drink, shopping and attractions.

Despite its low score, the town rated highly for parking.

The town was once a seaside destination in the 19th century, but recent lack of investment has seen Skegness' appeal decline.

"Clacton, Skegness, and Southend all received one star from visitors for the lack of peace and quiet, and some visitors complain that the boisterous atmosphere can tip into feeling unsafe,' Editor of Which? travel, Rory Boland, said.

"That's a shame, because what Clacton, Skegness, and Southend offer is exactly the sort of seaside break many of us want.

"Big beaches, big entertainment, and small prices. More should be done to help them level up and become first-class holiday resorts."

However, East Midlands Railway (EMR) announced a £23 million investment into the tramlines into Skegness.

EMR revealed its Class 170 train, reports Lincolnshire World, which will take tourists on the Grantham line from Nottingham to Skegness.

The journey will take under two hours and cost just £4.05, if booked in advance.

The modern trains include updated seating, refurbished toilets and new flooring.

Each carriage will feature power sockets, USB charging points, and a bike storage area.

Will Rogers, managing director of EMR, said the upgrades were "just the beginning", as he claimed tourists will see improvements across the line in the coming years.

Skegness' own railway station will receive a £3.3 million redevelopment, aiming to be completed in May 25.