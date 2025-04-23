Britain's 'hellhole' seaside town getting £23 million transformation

23 April 2025, 12:23

Skegness to have £23 million investment.
Skegness to have £23 million investment. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A Lincolnshire town is set for a £23 million investment to bring more tourists to the seaside destination.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Skegness, before described as a "vulgar hellhole" with a "brown sea", came last in Which? Magazine's 2023 British seaside resort ranking.

The beachside town placed fifth in the survey last year, which featured 120 towns.

Skegness earned one star for its scenery and noise levels, and two stars for food, drink, shopping and attractions.

Despite its low score, the town rated highly for parking.

The town was once a seaside destination in the 19th century, but recent lack of investment has seen Skegness' appeal decline.

Read More: Birmingham bin strike talks set to resume after weeks of rubbish piled up on streets

Read More: Tasers trialled in prisons after Manchester bomb plotter attack injured four officers

A summer's day in Skegness
A summer's day in Skegness. Picture: Alamy
Beach and Pleasure Beach at Skegness Lincolnshire UK
Beach and Pleasure Beach at Skegness Lincolnshire UK. Picture: Alamy

"Clacton, Skegness, and Southend all received one star from visitors for the lack of peace and quiet, and some visitors complain that the boisterous atmosphere can tip into feeling unsafe,' Editor of Which? travel, Rory Boland, said.

"That's a shame, because what Clacton, Skegness, and Southend offer is exactly the sort of seaside break many of us want.

"Big beaches, big entertainment, and small prices. More should be done to help them level up and become first-class holiday resorts."

Skegness Pier is a pleasure pier in Skegness, Lincolnshire, England.
Skegness Pier is a pleasure pier in Skegness, Lincolnshire, England. Picture: Alamy
Skegness, Lincolnshire, UK, England, Skegness town centre.
Skegness, Lincolnshire, UK, England, Skegness town centre. Picture: Alamy

However, East Midlands Railway (EMR) announced a £23 million investment into the tramlines into Skegness.

EMR revealed its Class 170 train, reports Lincolnshire World, which will take tourists on the Grantham line from Nottingham to Skegness.

The journey will take under two hours and cost just £4.05, if booked in advance.

The modern trains include updated seating, refurbished toilets and new flooring.

Each carriage will feature power sockets, USB charging points, and a bike storage area.

Will Rogers, managing director of EMR, said the upgrades were "just the beginning", as he claimed tourists will see improvements across the line in the coming years.

Skegness' own railway station will receive a £3.3 million redevelopment, aiming to be completed in May 25.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Government target to clear the record high backlog of driving tests will be missed by up to eight months, a Cabinet minister said.

Target to clear driving test backlog to be missed by up to eight months as half of learners forced to wait six months
.

Turner Prize nominees include videotape sculptures and an artist who uses 'salvaged' dolls

Nearly a quarter of pregnant women in the UK are thought to have anaemia.

Low iron in pregnancy linked to newborn heart disease in ‘gamechanger’ discovery

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Tributes paid to British father and son who drowned after being swept out to sea in Australia
Freddie Mercury's ex Mary Austin auctioned off some of his belongings

Inside Freddie Mercury's family's battle to 'get back belongings worth millions', after ex-girlfriend auctions them off
Reading fans protesting against the club's owner Dai Yongge

Reading owner granted further extension to complete sale of club

World News

See more World News

A British man was lynched and burned alive in Ecuador after a vigilante mob stormed a police station where he was being held

Brit was burned alive in Ecuador after 'unstoppable' vigilante mob overpowered police

28 mins ago

People evacuate buildings in panic and contact their loved ones after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul

Istanbul rocked by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake

44 mins ago

The pope enters St Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis' body moved to St Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral, as thousands of mourners gather in the Vatican

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News