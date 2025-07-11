Britain's most advanced warplane plagued by delays and shortfalls 'a disappointing return' on £11bn cost, NAO says

11 July 2025, 02:30

An F-35 Lightning stealth jet performing a flypast during the commissioning ceremony for 809 Naval Air Squadron at RAF Marham in King's Lynn in Norfolk
An F-35 Lightning stealth jet performing a flypast during the commissioning ceremony for 809 Naval Air Squadron at RAF Marham in King's Lynn in Norfolk. Picture: PA

By Ruth Lawes

Britain’s £71 billion programme to deliver its most advanced fighter jet has been hit by significant delays, equipment shortages, and staffing gaps, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The F-35 Lightning stealth aircraft - used by the Royal Air Force and launched from the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers - is described by the NAO as “significantly superior” to any previous UK jet.

However, the government spending watchdog warns that the current capability falls short of expectations laid out in the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) 2013 plans.

So far, around £11 billion has been spent on the programme, but the NAO says the return on that investment is “disappointing” compared to MoD's original objective.

The NAO said: “In our view, the capability achieved for the estimated £11 billion spent to date is a disappointing return so far compared with MoD plans, even if other programme benefits have been significant”.

Read more: Britain’s biggest defence gap? Brainpower, not bombs - UK’s skills shortage puts security at risk

Read more: Labour came to office on a promise of change. Cuts to social security payments is a continuation of Conservative policy.

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during a demonstration at Paris Air Show 2025.
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during a demonstration at Paris Air Show 2025. Picture: Getty

Although the F-35 is primarily a US-led project, around 15% of each aircraft is manufactured in the UK, generating £22 billion in contracts for British firms and supporting thousands of jobs.

Despite this economic boost, the report says the programme is underperforming operationally.

As of June 2025, the UK had 37 F-35B jets in service out of an eventual planned total of 138, with the jets expected to remain in service until 2069 at a £71 billion whole-life cost, according to NAO estimates.

.But in 2024, the NAO said the “mission capable rate” – the ability of an aircraft to perform at least one of its seven possible required missions – was approximately half the MoD’s target.

The “full mission capable rate” – an aircraft’s ability to carry out all its required missions – was only around a third of the target.

The MoD has not been able to sustainably deliver its targets for aircraft availability, resulting in flying hours below the requirement for pilots.“The MoD’s short-term affordability decisions and serious global programme delays have hindered the delivery of aircraft and other supporting capability”, the report said.

There are “major personnel shortages” across the F-35 force and “serious gaps” in engineering roles.

The report said delivery of the first phase of 48 aircraft, due by the end of April 2026, was behind schedule partly for financial reasons and partly because of global programme delays.

The UK operates the F-35B variant of the jet which can fly from the two Royal Navy aircraft carriers, but it has set out plans to order 12 F-35As which can carry nuclear weapons but cannot operate from the warships.

An MoD spokesman said: “The National Audit Office’s report rightly recognises the world-class capabilities of the F-35 fighter jet, as well as its significant economic benefits – including £22 billion of work for UK companies, creating thousands of jobs

“The programme continues to operate within its approved budget and the UK will have two full squadrons of F-35 fighter jets ready for deployment by the end of this year.

“We also recently announced we will purchase 12 F-35As, supporting 20,000 jobs in the UK, and join Nato’s dual capable aircraft nuclear mission.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Columbus School and College, Chelmsford, United Kingdom. Architect: Haverstock Associates LLP, 2013. Panorama of schoolyard with

Special needs school put students at 'risk of harm' as headteacher sacked

Gregg Wallace outside ITV Studios Featuring: Gregg Wallace Where: London, United Kingdom When: 29 Nov 2016

Gregg Wallace formally sacked from BBC over no confidence 'learned behaviour' can be changed
GPs will be told to stop giving sick notes to sign people off work.

GPs told to stop handing out sick notes and start sending people to job coaches and gyms

A TUI plane destined for Gatwick was diverted to an airport in Maine, US.

Brits stranded in 'war zone' conditions for 12 hours as TUI plane diverts mid-flight due to 'smoking'
The charred remains of Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill, London, Britain. The 24 storey residential Tower block was engulfed in flames in the summer of 2017.

Grenfell families accuse government of ‘shameless betrayal’ over pause on investigation into 'implicated' firms
Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Tottenham

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White set to join Tottenham in £60m transfer

World News

See more World News

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

8 hours ago

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

13 hours ago

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News