British Airways cancelling flights to Dubai and Doha until Tuesday over 'safety concerns'

By Rose Morelli

British Airways have said they're cancelling flights to Dubai and Doha until Tuesday because of "safety concerns".

"As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority," they have said in a statement.

"We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation."

"We are offering a flexible booking policy for those customers who are booked onto services to Dubai and Doha and wish to change their dates of travel. Those due to travel between now and 24 June 2025 can rebook onto a later flight up to and including 6 July 2025, free of charge, by contacting us by phone."

"All flights to Dubai and Doha scheduled to depart LHR on 22 June and their subsequent return flights have been cancelled. Our teams continue to keep the situation under review."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.