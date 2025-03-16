British Airways pilot back in the skies after snorting drugs off woman's breasts before flight

16 March 2025, 17:03 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 17:04

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023.
Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023. Picture: LinkedIn / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British Airways drug-tested and sacked the married dad of one when the incident was revealed.

Beaton was partying in South Africa before he attempted to pilot the flight from Johannesburg to London.

“I’ve been a very naughty boy," Beaton admitted to his flight attendant friend, The Sun reported.

BA were forced to cancel the flight, costing them around £93,000, according to the outlet

Now the pilot is back in the cockpit, flying for air foreign carrier European Cargo, based in Bournemouth.

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023.
Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Usually the Civil Aviation Authority suspend a pilot's medical certificate is they have used drugs, and they assure that it "would only be reinstated if we were completely satisfied".

An aviation source told the newspaper: "I think it’s disgusting that he was allowed to fly planes again after what he did.

"The CAA should have banned him from the flight deck for life."

European Cargo said all their pilots meet CAA standards.

Read more: Met Police sued after reinstating 999 call handler who mock Sarah Everard and called rape victim a ‘slut’

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

The newspaper revealed his messages to a friend after the incident where he partied in a South African nightclub.

"We all walk (stagger) back up to the hotel bar for ‘one last one before bed," he wrote.

"Welsh and one of these guys is getting on very well, but she’s told him that I’m her boyfriend.

"Couple of drinks in the bar, bit of snogging, and then we’re somehow all on our way to this dude’s flat.

"Welsh has decided that I should actually be her boyfriend — Spanish has hooked up with one of the two local lads and is having her t**s sucked on their sofa"

He continued: "I’ve lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke."

"So then there’s a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off.

"That’s the story of how I ended up snorting coke off a girl’s t**s in Joburg."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, London.

Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York.

‘You’re going to have to kill me’ - Kanye leaks chilling texts with Kim after involving daughter in Diddy scandal
MP Rosie Duffield claimed she was 'single-handedly bullied' out of the Labour party by 'millionaire barrister' Sir Keir Starmer.

Former Labour MP claims she was 'bullied out of the party' by 'millionaire' Starmer amid 'anti-sleaze' row
Former advisor to President Putin told LBC ‘Ukrainians will be thankful after we liberate them'.

Putin ally suggests Ukrainians should be 'thankful' nation is being 'bombed to bits'

Newcombe Road, Coventry.

One man dead and another left with 'potentially life-changing facial injuries' following Coventry double stabbing
Streeting suggests Labour discontent is ‘manufactured rebellion’ as he refuses to confirm disability benefits U-turn

Streeting suggests Labour discontent is ‘manufactured rebellion’ as he refuses to confirm disability benefits U-turn

World News

See more World News

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

2 hours ago

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

5 hours ago

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News