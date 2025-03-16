British Airways pilot back in the skies after snorting drugs off woman's breasts before flight

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023. Picture: LinkedIn / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British Airways drug-tested and sacked the married dad of one when the incident was revealed.

Beaton was partying in South Africa before he attempted to pilot the flight from Johannesburg to London.

“I’ve been a very naughty boy," Beaton admitted to his flight attendant friend, The Sun reported.

BA were forced to cancel the flight, costing them around £93,000, according to the outlet

Now the pilot is back in the cockpit, flying for air foreign carrier European Cargo, based in Bournemouth.

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a women's breasts in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Usually the Civil Aviation Authority suspend a pilot's medical certificate is they have used drugs, and they assure that it "would only be reinstated if we were completely satisfied".

An aviation source told the newspaper: "I think it’s disgusting that he was allowed to fly planes again after what he did.

"The CAA should have banned him from the flight deck for life."

European Cargo said all their pilots meet CAA standards.

Read more: Met Police sued after reinstating 999 call handler who mock Sarah Everard and called rape victim a ‘slut’

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

The newspaper revealed his messages to a friend after the incident where he partied in a South African nightclub.

"We all walk (stagger) back up to the hotel bar for ‘one last one before bed," he wrote.

"Welsh and one of these guys is getting on very well, but she’s told him that I’m her boyfriend.

"Couple of drinks in the bar, bit of snogging, and then we’re somehow all on our way to this dude’s flat.

"Welsh has decided that I should actually be her boyfriend — Spanish has hooked up with one of the two local lads and is having her t**s sucked on their sofa"

He continued: "I’ve lost my shirt somewhere and one of the local lads produces a plate with a few lines of coke."

"So then there’s a debate about whose chest is the best to do a bump off.

"That’s the story of how I ended up snorting coke off a girl’s t**s in Joburg."