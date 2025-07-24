British army trials German kamikaze drones as race for battlefield supremacy intensifies

24 July 2025, 08:22

The Alpine Eagle Sentinal device is capable of intercepting hostile unmanned aerial vehicles
The Alpine Eagle Sentinal device is capable of intercepting hostile unmanned aerial vehicles. Picture: Alpine Edge
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The British Army is conducting trials of the German-developed HX-2 kamikaze drone, marking a significant step in Europe’s race to modernise military technology and counter rapidly evolving drone threats on the battlefield.

The HX-2, manufactured by German company Helsing, is currently undergoing testing by armed forces in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other European nations.

This loitering munition—designed to detect, intercept, and destroy enemy drones or vehicles—has already been delivered to Ukraine, where early operational use and qualification tests are underway.

The trials reflect the growing urgency among NATO states to respond to the proliferation of effective kamikaze drones seen in conflicts such as Ukraine.

There, relatively inexpensive drones, including FPV (first-person view) models repurposed for attack roles, have devastated enemy equipment and accounted for a high percentage of battlefield casualties—an estimated 60-70% of destroyed Russian hardware has been attributed to drones in early 2025.

The system provides early warning against hostile UAS and enables their interception at a stand-off distance.
The system provides early warning against hostile UAS and enables their interception at a stand-off distance. Picture: Alpine Eagle

The HX-2 stands out for its modular design and artificial intelligence capabilities, aiming to surpass its Russian analogue, the Lancet drone, in both performance and affordability.

The drone sports an X-shaped wing, a strike range of up to 100 km, a 4 kg warhead (larger than the Lancet’s), and is intended for rapid mass production. German military sources indicate they plan to complete trial evaluations by year-end and may pursue large-scale procurement thereafter.

Simon Brünjes, Helsing’s Vice President of Sales, explained the high priority accorded to the HX-2 programme by the German government—a sentiment mirrored among partner nations including the UK, as they anticipate future acquisition if trials prove successful.

The British Ministry of Defence’s wider strategy closely integrates such drone technologies with state-of-the-art command and control systems.

The upcoming phase of Project ASGARD, for example, aims to link precision strike drones, long-range missiles, and artificial intelligence into a unified digital targeting web, boosting battlefield lethality and responsiveness.

Meanwhile, UK defence firms like BAE Systems are racing to develop affordable anti-drone systems in response to the growing threat. BAE’s modular drone solution, which can be quickly reconfigured for attack, transport, or reconnaissance roles, is one example of how British industry is contributing to defence innovation.

Recent tests of BAE's weaponised Malloy T-150 drone, using laser-guided rockets to shoot down enemy drones, point to expanding capabilities that supplement missile and electronic countermeasures.

The surge in military investment and technological development aligns with the government’s Strategic Defence Review, which calls for a major increase in the use of drones and other advanced weapon systems.

The review envisions a transformative period for British defence, with swarms of drones working alongside traditional forces on the future battlefield.

The HX-2’s European trials, ongoing countermeasures development, and spiralling procurement reflect a rapid transformation in defence priorities across the continent. As Ukraine continues to deploy these drones in active combat, the results of these tests are likely to shape military planning in the UK and allied nations for years to come.

