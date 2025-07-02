British base jumper who worked on Mission Impossible dies after smashing into Italian mountain, inquest hears

British base-jumper Dylan Morris died after smashing into an Italian mountain during a jump. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A British parachutist who worked on the set of Mission Impossible died after smashing into an Italian mountainside, an inquest heard.

Dylan Morris Roberts, 32, died while performing a jump from a licensed jumping area on Monte Brento, near Lake Garda in Italy, on June 3, 2022.

He had arrived at the well-known jumping site in the Dolomite at 5am that day with two friends and fellow jumpers.

His friends heard a 'loud crash' 20 seconds after Mr Roberts perfumed his jump, which came after his colleague had landed safely in a separate jump at around 6.30am.

Footage from Mr Roberts' camera he used while jumping and witness statements from his friend showed he failed to generate enough velocity to 'lift'.

He then 'aligned himself' into a more aerodynamic position to try and gain velocity, which forced him to smash into the mountain, the inquest heard.

A post mortem found he suffered catastrophic head and chest injuries.

Mr Roberts, from Cumbria, had completed more than 1,000 jumps in his life and was known for being "meticulous in his preparation".

He had been a skydiving professional and instructor for at least a decade and worked as a 'rigger' for stunts performed on the Mission Impossible film during Covid, making sure equipment for stunts was safe for use.

In a statement read out at Cockermouth Coroner's Court by a friend and fellow base jumper, the inquest hears he earned the highest possible qualification for parachute instructors in the UK.

This allowed him to perform 'tandem' jumps with learners.

His mother told the court as she paid tribute: "Dylan was an amazing son, and an amazing brother.

"He was able to bring tremendous happiness and joy to us as a family and to those who he met.

"It was an extraordinary gift, he had an enormous smile that we always used to say wrapped round the world.

"It's what we all remember but it also reminds us he had so much love and so much joy to bring to us all."

Coroner Margaret Taylor described his death a 'tragedy of monumental proportions."

"Dylan was clearly incredibly talented and much loved," she added, saying there was 'nothing to suggest there was anything unsafe in attempting that jump'.

His death was ruled as accidental.

