British couple detained in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence on 'distressing situation'

Craig and Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Foreign Office

By Henry Moore

The British couple detained in Iran has been pictured for the first time.

The couple, both in their 50s, have been named as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

The pair were on a motorbike trip across the globe when they were arrested in January.

However, it only emerged on Thursday when Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.

Their families have described the news as a 'distressing situation.'

Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Family Handout

A statement issued by the Foreign Office on their family's behalf, read: "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time."

It added: "We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return."

The family added the "emotional burden of this situation weighs heavily on us" but hailed "the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community" which had "provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal".

The statement continued: "In light of the circumstances, we kindly ask for the utmost respect regarding our family's privacy. The emotional burden of this situation weighs heavily on us, and we request that all media inquiries be directed to the FCDO as we manage this challenging chapter in our lives.

"Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and continued support."

Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Family Handout

The couple had crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, 2024, planning to be in Pakistan by January 4.

During their time in the country, they stayed in Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan, accompanied by a tour guide.

They had been due to continue to Kerman but failed to check into their hotel.

Prior to beginning their trip, Ms Foreman had acknowledged the risks of travelling to Iran against Foreign Office advice.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Yes, we're aware of the risks."But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear."

She added: "From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed."

However, she later took to Facebook to hail the "kindness, humility, and respect" they'd seen in the Iranian people since arriving in the country.