British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings

Craig and Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Foreign Office

By Alice Padgett

The British couple detained in Iran were too 'headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings, claims friend.

The British couple on a once-in-a-lifetime motorbike trip around the world were charged with espionage after being detained in Iran.

The couple, both in their 50s, have been named as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

They left their remote villa in Spain in October to embark on their journey - taking them from the "vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan", said Lindsay on Instagram.

Their friend, Lorenzo Ajuado, 50, told The Times he wasn't comfortable advising the "headstrong" couple on their travel plans, despite his concern for their safety.

FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) guidance explicitly warns against all travel to the country, cautioning that British citizens could be arrested simply for their nationality.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman on Instagram. Picture: Social Media

“Everybody knows Iran is a bit dangerous, especially for British citizens. They are always a target.

“I don’t think they really thought how dangerous that could be. They liked to experience life," he said.

Ajuado continued: “I would never say ‘don’t go there’. It’s not my place. I don’t think they would’ve listened because they had the journey already prepared. I don’t think if I said ‘don’t go’ they would’ve taken any notice.”

The former lorry driver added: “I was very sad when I found out. There are no guarantees in Iran. They were stopped by the Iranians on January 4 and we only found out now.”

Ajuado helped the couple manage their villa, Finca Foremana, in the Andalusian region of Spain.

Craig Foreman. Picture: Family Handout

Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Family Handout

Earlier this week, the Iranian judiciary confirmed that the couple has been detained after being arrested in Iran.

A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary said they "were monitored with the cooperation of security agencies and arrested", according to the Mizan news agency.

The couple had reportedly been warned not to try and enter Iran.

Despite this, the couple acknowledged the extreme risk in a social media post on December 30.

They posted: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life. Yes, we’re aware of the risks.

“We also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

On 13 February, Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.