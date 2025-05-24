British fishing boat named after Thatcher held in French custody days after Starmer’s EU fish deal

24 May 2025, 18:05

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts UK-EU Summit In London
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Hosts UK-EU Summit In London. Picture: Getty
British fishing boat The Lady T has allegedly been caught fishing for whelks without a licence in the English channel, and is being held in French custody.

The boat’s operator could now face confiscation, and even prosecution after allegedly fishing for whelks without a licence.

The catamaran skipper from Eastbourne, East Sussex is being held in Boulogne-sur-Mer, a fishing port on France’s north coast.

The boat is now forbidden to leave the port until further notice.

A spokesman for France's Maritime Prefecture has said: “On Thursday, May 22, the French Navy's public service patrol vessel, the Pluvier, conducted a fishing inspection in the French Exclusive Economic Zone, off the Somme Bay.

“During this operation, which was part of the State's maritime enforcement, a British fishing vessel was inspected by sailors from the Navy patrol vessel while fishing without a licence in French waters.

“This operation demonstrates the vigilance of State services in protecting fisheries resources and their determination to enforce regulations.”

Read More: UK and EU reach new 12-year post-Brexit ‘reset’ deal including EU fishing boat rights to UK waters

Read More: Shellfish exports to EU back on the table, says Rachel Reeves — but fishermen slam 'sell out' Brexit deal

Fresh Whelks A Pile of Sea Snails Ready for Cooking
The operator was allegedly fishing for whelks without a licence. Picture: Alamy

The seizure of The Lady T comes just days after Sir Keir struck an accord with the EU over fishing rights, which some have criticised as disproportionately favouring the French.

The agreement entitles European trawlers access to British waters until 2038.

As part of a greater food and drinks deal, fish caught in British waters and sold in the EU will also no longer be subject to expensive health and veterinary checks.

However, critics say this deal could end up harming British domestic fish supply - especially given that 70% of British seafood supply is already exported and sold to the EU.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said the deal will be the "end of the fishing industry".

Another British-flagged vessel was intercepted in French waters last week, 48 hours before the deal was struck with the EU.

A Cornish vessel, The Francesca TO 80, was detained and taken to Brest on the west coast of France on May 19, after allegedly fishing without a license.

