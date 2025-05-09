British man, 25, missing for five days after solo New Zealand mountain hike

9 May 2025, 07:49 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 07:51

Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4.
Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4. Picture: GoFundMe

By Alice Padgett

A British man has been missing for five days after not returning from his hike at Mitre Peak, New Zealand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eli Sweeting, 25, originally from Bristol, went missing since Sunday May 4.

His family have flown out to Milford Sound to help the search for the "experienced climber".

A light was spotted along the trail, suggesting he may be alive, but the dense Bush makes it hard for infrared cameras to pick up signs of Eli.

Searches were forced to halt on Wednesday and Thursday due to weather warnings.

His sister, Serena Sweeting, wrote on the search's GoFundMe: "My brother is one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life and he has always been there for me.

"He inspires me to live and get out of my comfort zone, as well as listens and genuinely wants to know you and your story. Anyone who has met him will know what I mean. He has such a positive, vibrant and supportive energy."

Milford Sound / Piopiotahi is a fiord in the south west of New Zealand's South Island within Fiordland National Park.
Milford Sound / Piopiotahi is a fiord in the south west of New Zealand's South Island within Fiordland National Park. Picture: Alamy

Eli graduated from the University of Derby after studying outdoor leadership and management before he moved to New Zealand.

"My brother is an experienced climber and has hiked in this terrain many times. I also spend time in the mountains and know how incredible it can be up there, but how quickly things can change," his sister wrote.

"Being in the mountains and adventure is what my brother lives for and he spends lots of time preparing for these adventures and training."

New Zealand Police, Search and Rescue and Alpine Search and Rescue and Real NZ have aided the search.

Family friend Samantha Eastwell, 31, told MailOnline: "We are all just trying to stay positive."

Detective Tracy Ward said: "There is also a huge amount of local support being provided by tourism operator Real NZ at Milford Sound.

Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, South Island, New Zealand,
Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, South Island, New Zealand,. Picture: Alamy

"Roughly 60 search and rescue volunteers, 10 police staff and numerous helicopter and tourism staff are working hard to find the missing man.

"The search area is relatively contained but incredibly rugged and difficult to navigate once off the track.

"At times, the search teams are only able to progress 250metres in an hour.

"While no items of interest have been positively linked to the missing man, a number of clues are being followed up on, and we remain hopeful that there will be a positive outcome.

"The man we are looking for is experienced in the outdoors, and we believe he has suitable clothing and provisions, which can make all the difference."

