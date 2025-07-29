Britain's new eye in the sky: Military to get fleet of unmanned surveillance balloons

29 July 2025, 08:32 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 08:52

The UK has successfully trialed high-altitude balloons which can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions
The UK has successfully trialed high-altitude balloons which can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Picture: MoD
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Silently cruising at altitudes where the sky darkens to black, a new fleet of British 'spy balloons' has successfully completed top-secret trials, heralding a new era of surveillance for the UK's armed forces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that these high-altitude platforms are being developed to provide intelligence and reconnaissance from the stratosphere.

Flying between 60,000 and 80,000 feet—twice the height of a commercial jet—the uncrewed balloons operated as a coordinated "constellation" over the United States.

In a landmark achievement for the "Project AETHER" initiative, they provided nearly a month of unbroken surveillance coverage, proving they can outlast traditional aircraft by weeks.

This game-changing technology offers a persistent, low-cost eye-in-the-sky, capable of monitoring adversaries or supporting military operations on the ground.

Read more: British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

Read more: Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

The balloons can be operated by a single person and carry sophisticated sensor payloads weighing up to 3kg, with some modules being as light as a European robin.

The future use of such balloons could include support to operations and reliable communication and fast internet connection to disaster zones or remote areas with no coverage, while also providing information for weather forecasting and climate research.

"This innovation is about giving our Armed Forces the edge – better awareness, better communications, and lower maintenance needs," declared The Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry.

"Stratospheric technology like this could transform how we operate in complex environments, keeping our people safer and better informed than ever before. This successful trial is another example of UK defence pushing boundaries."

While their primary purpose is military intelligence, these stratospheric platforms have the potential to do much more. Officials suggest they could one day be used to provide emergency, high-speed internet to disaster zones, assist with weather forecasting, or conduct climate research.

The trials, which took place in South Dakota, were a collaborative effort led by UK firm Voltitude, with support from Landguard Systems (UK) and Aerostar (US), and managed by the MoD's procurement arm, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

"These latest trials have been incredibly fruitful and pave the way for more collaborative working with our allies to develop capabilities that will benefit our Armed Forces," said James Gavin, Head of the UK Defence Innovation team.

The Ministry of Defence is already looking to the future, exploring concepts for even more advanced balloons capable of carrying heavier payloads on missions lasting from six months to an entire year.

The ‘comical pettiness’ of North Korea sending rubbish-filled balloons to the South

Military balloons were thrust back into the spotlight in 2023 after a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifted across the United States and Canada for seven days.

The incident concluded when a US F-22 Raptor downed the craft with a missile. While officials in Beijing protested, calling it a civilian weather balloon and accusing the US of an overreaction, Washington is pursuing its own balloon projects.

The US has invested $3.8 million in this area between 2020 and 2022, with the belief that balloons could be used to counter hypersonic weapons from China and Russia.

Meanwhile, the Korean peninsula has seen a different kind of balloon-based exchange: North Korea sent balloons filled with trash and manure southward last year, and South Korea has previously sent USB sticks loaded with K-pop in the opposite direction.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still

‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
House rooftops

Remortgaging approvals rise amid ‘unusually high’ housing market activity

England's Michelle Agyemang celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

What is Michelle Agyemang's viral sock style?

Charlotte Dujardin took part in an event in Gloucestershire after serving a one-year suspension from dressage

Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin makes dressage comeback after whipping ban

Mariah Carey has spoken about age in a new interview

Mariah Carey says she 'doesn’t acknowledge time' as she opens up about ageing

World News

See more World News

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

12 mins ago

A nurse takes care of the baby in a Chinese hospital.

China offering parents £375 per child in drive to boost birth rate

1 hour ago

Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe

Suspected arsonist caught on CCTV as wildfires ravage parts of Europe

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News