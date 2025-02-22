British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps

22 February 2025, 13:01

Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alpes, Europe
Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alps, Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A British skier was found dead in the French Alps after a reported skiing accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A British skier was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near the Avoriaz ski resort in the French Alps, a local prosecutor has confirmed.

The body of the 23-year-old man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found on Monday at the bottom of a cliff on top of which is built the Avoriaz ski resort near the town of Morzine, in the Portes du Soleil region.

Local prosecutor Xavier Goux-Thiercelin confirmed the death on Friday.

The Daily Mail reported that the man had been skiing with friends before attending a party and became lost when allegedly trying to ski down the mountain by himself.

The newspaper reported that he was evacuated by helicopter and pronounced dead.

ead more: Mystery of ‘severed hand’ found near school in Dublin

Read more: Urgent search for missing runner enters its fourth day, as police deploy drones to help

An investigation led by the Montriond and Avoriaz police forces is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the skier's death.

According to local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere, it is believed the victim died after accidentally falling off the cliff on the night of Sunday February 16.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Jenny Hall, Durham.

Urgent search for missing runner enters its fourth day, as police deploy drones to help

Zelenskyy is not ready to accept a 'problematic' mineral deal with the US

Zelenskyy not ready to sign 'problematic' minerals deal with Trump

Pope Francis.

Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

'She's dead. I can't live': Haunting final words of Valentines Day shooting suspect revealed

World News

See more World News

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

1 hour ago

ethereum is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial and web markets

'Biggest hack in history' sees $1.4bn in cryptocurrency stolen from online exchange

2 hours ago

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas release five Israeli hostages in Gaza - with sixth Arab-Israeli hostage to be handed over privately

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News