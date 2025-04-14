British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

14 April 2025, 09:48 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 10:03

A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald
A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A British skier has died after losing control while skiing in the Swiss Alps and crashing into a river.

The man, aged 54, was skiing in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps when he crashed into the Rychenbach Stream. The skier was traveling from Kleine Scheidegg in the direction of Brandegg.

According to local media, he was pulled from the water by fellow skiers who administered first aid and called the emergency services.

He was airlifted to hospital, but despite best efforts of emergency services he died the following day.

Local police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

