British toddler, 3, drowns in pool at Greece holiday villa 'after wandering off’

15 April 2025, 08:04 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 08:13

The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece
The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A British toddler has drowned in a Greek villa pool after reportedly wandering off by himself while on holiday with his family.

The boy was on holiday with his mother, two aunts and grandparents at a rented private villa in the small village of Planos, according to Greek state media ERT.

The boy, who has not been named, reportedly went into the pool while his family were inside the villa preparing to go out for lunch.

He was found unresponsive in the water by his grandparents, and emergency services rushed him to hospital.

Local prosecutors have opened an investigation into the circumstances the boy's death.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed the boy's death.

A spokesperson said: "We are providing consular support to the family of a British child who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities."

View of the sweeping beach bay at Tsilivi town, Zakynthos Island, Zante
View of the sweeping beach bay at Tsilivi town, Zakynthos Island, Zante. Picture: Alamy

The tragic death comes just hours after a British father, 46, and his son, 17, drowned after being swept out to sea in Australia.

The pair, who have not been named, were discovered in "choppy" waters off the coast of Queensland on Sunday.

They were swimming at Round Hill Head in the small beach town of Seventeen Seventy when the incident happened.

A 37-year-old man, believed to be a local resident, was also found with life-threatening injuries and airlifted to hospital.

He is believed to have hurt his head while jumping in the ocean to help them.

