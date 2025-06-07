Man, 21, becomes latest British tourist to be found dead in popular Algarve party town

7 June 2025, 15:13

Albufeira, Portugal
Albufeira, Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A British tourist has been found dead in the Portuguese holiday hotspot of Albufeira.

The man, just 21 years old, was discovered at the bottom of a set of steps in the Algarve party town.

He was reported missing just after 7am on Wednesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, Correo da Manha reports, but it marks the latest in a series of British tourists dying while on holiday in Portugal.

Earlier this week, a Scottish man was found dead in the party town after he seemingly “jumped over a wall” into a ravine while on a stag do.

Read more: Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search

Greg Monks
Greg Monks. Picture: LBC

Greg Monks, 38, from Glasgow, arrived in the resort town of Albufeira, Algarve, for a night out last Tuesday as part of a stag do with friends.

Members of the group reportedly say he told them in the early hours of Wednesday morning he was heading back to their accommodation.

Search teams with sniffer dogs recovered the body at the bottom of a ravine on Wednesday.

Tributes flooded in about the "amazing guy" as residents offered CCTV footage of the incident.

“The GNR police force had requested help from the Polícia Judiciaria force, which confirmed yesterday the missing man’s body had been found," a police insider told The Sun.

“They then got given CCTV from one of the villas in the Cerro da Aguia areas, which enabled them to trace him jumping over a wall of a neighbouring property.

“With that information, the searches were immediately moved to the scrubland below the houses.

“Sniffer dogs that were being used by the GNR were brought in again.

"When the dogs were put to work in the area, around 11am, they went straight to a bush where the missing man’s body was laying.”

Greg’s girlfriend Nicole Kelso, as well as his mum and dad, travelled to Albufeira after he went missing.

His sister, Jillian, said his family were "truly heartbroken".

She continued: “Everyone who knows Greg knows how much he will be missed and what an amazing guy he was.”

