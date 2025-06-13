British tourist missing in Brazil after vanishing from Airbnb

13 June 2025, 15:06 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 15:50

Denis Kopanev has reportedly lived in London for 10 years, and studied at London School of Economics (LSE)
Denis Kopanev has reportedly lived in London for 10 years, and studied at London School of Economics (LSE). Picture: LinkedIn

By Alice Brooker

A British tourist has disappeared from his Airbnb accommodation in Brazil, leaving behind his belongings and passport.

Denis Kopanev, 33, was last spotted leaving the rental accommodation on Monday on CCTV.

The financial analyst, who is Russian with British citizenship, was staying in the neighbourhood of Gávea in Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Kopanev was meant to travel to São Paulo the following day to meet an American friend.

However, family and friends have not heard from the traveller since Monday.

People at the antique fair in the neighborhood of Gavea
People at the antique fair in the neighborhood of Gavea. Picture: Alamy

The last shown location shown on Mr Kopanev's phone is the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon - close to his Airbnb in Rio.

His disappearance was registered with the police department in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Reports say the police department has stated that efforts are underway to locate him.

It is also reported it is not the first time Mr Kopanev visited Brazil.

His disappearance is being investigated by the Rio de Janeiro Whereabouts Discovery Unit (DDPA).

He was last seen on CCTV wearing a beige jacket and trousers, a dark baseball cap and a white shirt.

Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and Gavea Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and Gavea Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Alamy

