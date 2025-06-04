'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'

Susan Edwards said the holiday was "horrendous from the minute [they] got there". Picture: Facebook/LidoCorfuSun

By Flaminia Luck

A British holidaymaker has blasted her "nightmare" all-inclusive trip to Corfu, after there was "no English food" at the hotel.

Susan Edwards, 69, from Newcastle, said she refuses to book with TUI again after her "nightmare" stay on the Greek Island.

She said the holiday was "horrendous from the minute [they] got there."

Ms Edwards stayed for seven nights at the Lido Corfu Sun Hotel with her cousins, aged 77 and 78, her daughter, 30, and second cousin, 50, last month.

Ms Edwards told the Newcastle Chronicle: "It was all-inclusive, £750 each we paid and there was no food we could eat and we couldn't have anything to drink. I have to be careful because I have ulcerative colitis so there's certain things I can't eat. The all inclusive drinks were wine, lager, ouzo, or brandy. Yes, there were soft drinks, but we had to pay €1.50 for water."

This is the hotel I’ve just spent a week of hell at its Corfu. Please don’t go the all inclusive was tea coffe watered... Posted by Susan Edwards on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Susan stated that her group arrived at the Hillside Hotel around 2pm on May 12 and were looking forward to enjoying food and refreshments after their lengthy trip.

After making their way up a steep ramp to reach the reception area, Susan said she was told that food by the pool would be available for guests at 5pm, which she described as a "one-inch square of baklava."

Her disappointment with the hotel’s food worsened the next day when she realized there was "no English food" offered.

Speaking about the available options, Susan explained: "On a morning you could have toast, a hard boiled egg, or something in sauce."

"There was no bacon. For breakfast there was mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. There was no hot bacon or sausage.

"We got chips one day. One day out of the whole lot.

"There was fish, sardines and rice - I was sick to death of looking at rice. There was pasta and salads, none of this was marked (labelled).

"One night there was a Greek night and they had kebabs, I couldn't eat that. It's the worst holiday I've ever been on."

Ms Edwards says she refuses to book with TUI ever again. Picture: Getty

Susan added that she wasn’t able to enjoy her preferred drink during the holiday, as she doesn’t like ouzo and doesn’t drink brandy.

She mentioned that her usual choice would be a bottled lager or a Bacardi and Coke, which she noted would have cost her €9 and would have been a different brand.

"By the time we paid £750 for the holiday, €70 tourist tax for me and my daughter and an extra £450 for both of our meals, I could have been to the Caribbean on that".

According to the Chronicle, Susan has been offered £100 in holiday vouchers from TUI, however, she claims some holidaymakers she met while at the hotel have been offered more after complaining. Susan has declined TUI's final offer of £100 vouchers.

A TUI UK & I Spokesperson said: "Our priority is to ensure customers have the best possible holiday experience, so we are sorry to hear that Mrs Edwards felt dissatisfied with her holiday. We have been in touch directly with Mrs Edwards to come to a resolution."