British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

Ethel May Caterham
Ethel May Caterham.

A British woman has become the world's oldest person at 115-years-old following the death of a Brazilian nun who held the title.

Ethel May Caterham, from Surrey, is now the oldest person in the globe at 115 years and 253 days old.

That's according to LongeviQuest and the Gerontology Research Group, which verify ages for the Guinness World Records’.

Mrs Caterham has become the first Briton to claim the title since 114-year-old Anna Williams, who held the record until 1987.

Mrs Caterham was born on August 21, 1909, in Shipton Bellinger in Hampshire and was raised in nearby Tidworth in Wiltshire.

The centenarian has lived through at least 27 prime ministers and six monarchs throughout her long life.

Mrs Caterham celebrates her 115th birthday at Hallmark Lakeview Care Home.
Mrs Caterham celebrates her 115th birthday at Hallmark Lakeview Care Home.

Mrs Caterham is one of eight children - the second youngest among her siblings.

She has said “I do what I like” when asked what about her top tips for living a long life.

“Never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like,” Mrs Caterham said last year on hitting the 115-year mark.

She told BBC Radio Surrey in 2020, she said: “I’ve taken everything in my stride, the highs and lows.“I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve ended up in this lovely home, where everyone is falling over themselves for me, giving me everything I want.”

Mrs Caterham has three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

One of her sisters, Gladys Babilas, was born in 1897 and lived until the age of 104.

Her new position as the world's oldest woman comes after the death of Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born on June 8, 1908 and died age 116.

Ms Lucas became the world's oldest person when Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, died in January, also aged 116.

