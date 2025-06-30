British woman dies in fatal jet ski crash on Costa del Sol

30 June 2025, 23:21

Playa de los Toros
Playa de los Toros. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A British woman has died after a fatal collision between her jet ski and a speedboat near Malaga, with reports the speedboat driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after her jet ski collided with a speedboat off the Costa del Sol.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Saturday near Playa de Los Toros in Manilva, Malaga.

The man driving the speedboat was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and an alcohol-related offence before being released under investigation.

An investigation by the Civil Guard suggests one of the two boats may have made a turn which led to the accident. After studying different witness accounts, the investigators attributed the manoeuvre to the motorboat.

The driver of the boat and the woman on the jet-ski were friends on holiday together, according to the Spanish Civil Guard.

Two people died last year in jet ski accidents on the Costa del Sol
Two people died last year in jet ski accidents on the Costa del Sol. Picture: Alamy

The Civil Guard, Salvamento Maritima rescue service and a medical team attended the scene after receiving calls from witnesses. Attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.

The man detained produced a positive result for alcohol in a breathalyser test, although sources said the result was not high, according to local media.

Last July, a 32‑year‑old woman and a seven‑year‑old child lost their lives in separate jet ski incidents in Malaga.

In response, authorities increased patrols, deploying drones and unmarked boats to detect reckless behaviour and uphold maritime regulations.

T

A coastal town with buildings and boats in the harbour under a rocky hill, Pigadia

