British woman dies in fatal jet ski crash on Costa del Sol

Playa de los Toros. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A British woman has died after a fatal collision between her jet ski and a speedboat near Malaga, with reports the speedboat driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after her jet ski collided with a speedboat off the Costa del Sol.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Saturday near Playa de Los Toros in Manilva, Malaga.

The man driving the speedboat was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and an alcohol-related offence before being released under investigation.

An investigation by the Civil Guard suggests one of the two boats may have made a turn which led to the accident. After studying different witness accounts, the investigators attributed the manoeuvre to the motorboat.

The driver of the boat and the woman on the jet-ski were friends on holiday together, according to the Spanish Civil Guard.

Read More: Olympic Champion Tom Dean says "staggering" amount of adults can't swim, warning children are at risk

Read More: Prince William's estate to allow some charities to use buildings rent-free after backlash over multi-million pound deals

Two people died last year in jet ski accidents on the Costa del Sol. Picture: Alamy

The Civil Guard, Salvamento Maritima rescue service and a medical team attended the scene after receiving calls from witnesses. Attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.

The man detained produced a positive result for alcohol in a breathalyser test, although sources said the result was not high, according to local media.

Last July, a 32‑year‑old woman and a seven‑year‑old child lost their lives in separate jet ski incidents in Malaga.

In response, authorities increased patrols, deploying drones and unmarked boats to detect reckless behaviour and uphold maritime regulations.