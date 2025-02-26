British woman shot dead in France alongside partner, as police officer husband accused of murder

Alison Erb and Loreto di Salvatore. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

A French police officer is to stand trial accused of killing his estranged wife and her partner at their home in rural France.

Alison Erb, 49, and her partner Loreto di Salvatore were shot dead in May 2023 in the Alsace village of Roppentzwiller, near the German and Swiss borders in eastern France.

Her husband Olivier, an officer with a canine unit, was charged with their murders after a year-long investigation.

He had previously been convicted of verbally abusing his wife and making malicious calls to her in 2020 and 2022 - and had been banned from making contact with her.

The couple, who were in the process of divorcing, had two daughters aged 26 and 15, and a son aged 24.

Alison Erb moved to France in 1995. Picture: Supplied

Ms Erb, from Norfolk, and di Salvatore were found with three gunshot wounds each. A revolver was found at the scene.

Erb and his son were arrested in 2023, but were released pending an investigation.

Prosecutors' theory for how the murder happened is that the killer entered the home shortly after Ms Erb left, and shot di Salvatore.

When Ms Erb came back eight minutes later, the killer shot her too, according to prosecutors. The gunman then fled through a skylight.

CCTV from the home shows a hooded and gloved figure in the flat.

Erb, who lives nearby, was charged after admitting participating in the murder. He is expected to go on trial this year.

Ms Erb moved to France in 1995. At the time of her death she had been managing a local nursery.

Her sister told a local paper: “I am utterly heartbroken by the loss of my sister. I have never felt more alone. I still can’t believe such a kind and beautiful soul has been stolen from the world.”

She added that the relationship with di Salvatore had been "true love" and this was the "first time she has experienced this.”

Norfolk Police said the family was being supported by a specially-trained officer.