British woman shot dead in France alongside partner, as police officer husband accused of murder

26 February 2025, 07:43

Alison Erb and Loreto di Salvatore
Alison Erb and Loreto di Salvatore. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

A French police officer is to stand trial accused of killing his estranged wife and her partner at their home in rural France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Erb, 49, and her partner Loreto di Salvatore were shot dead in May 2023 in the Alsace village of Roppentzwiller, near the German and Swiss borders in eastern France.

Her husband Olivier, an officer with a canine unit, was charged with their murders after a year-long investigation.

He had previously been convicted of verbally abusing his wife and making malicious calls to her in 2020 and 2022 - and had been banned from making contact with her.

The couple, who were in the process of divorcing, had two daughters aged 26 and 15, and a son aged 24.

Read more: Teenager who admitted killing his mother and siblings in Luton flat was planning a school shooting, police reveal

Read more: Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside pub on Valentine's Day rang friend and said 'she's dead'

Alison Erb moved to France in 1995
Alison Erb moved to France in 1995. Picture: Supplied

Ms Erb, from Norfolk, and di Salvatore were found with three gunshot wounds each. A revolver was found at the scene.

Erb and his son were arrested in 2023, but were released pending an investigation.

Prosecutors' theory for how the murder happened is that the killer entered the home shortly after Ms Erb left, and shot di Salvatore.

When Ms Erb came back eight minutes later, the killer shot her too, according to prosecutors. The gunman then fled through a skylight.

CCTV from the home shows a hooded and gloved figure in the flat.

Erb, who lives nearby, was charged after admitting participating in the murder. He is expected to go on trial this year.

Ms Erb moved to France in 1995. At the time of her death she had been managing a local nursery.

Her sister told a local paper: “I am utterly heartbroken by the loss of my sister. I have never felt more alone. I still can’t believe such a kind and beautiful soul has been stolen from the world.”

She added that the relationship with di Salvatore had been "true love" and this was the "first time she has experienced this.”

Norfolk Police said the family was being supported by a specially-trained officer.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-Navy engineer backs BHF campaign to fix cardiac crisis

‘Desperate’ Navy veteran felt like a ‘ticking time bomb’ before using pension to pay for heart surgery
The government has promised to hike defence spending

Starmer prepares to meet Trump after hiking military spending as Reeves says Europe 'must do more on defence'
Simon and Howie Orson. Simon farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Farmers refusing to serve as 'fourth emergency service' in rural areas after inheritance tax changes
A British climber died on the slopes

British climber killed in avalanche while scaling frozen waterfall in Norway

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

BBC accused of 'whitewashing' Gaza documentary as references to 'Jews' and 'jihad' removed

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" remains were found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021.

Family of woman whose mummified body wasn’t discovered for four years blast social services for failing to support her

World News

See more World News

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says Campaign Against Antisemitism in protest outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

12 hours ago

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle

12 hours ago

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News