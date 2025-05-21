Britons become first to scale Mount Everest with the help of Xenon gas, organiser says

21 May 2025, 15:54

The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days
The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days. Picture: Sando Gromen/Alamy

By Lucy Harvey

Four British climbers became the first to scale Mount Everest on Wednesday using Xenon gas, which helped them save several weeks that mountaineers need to get used to high altitudes, an official of their expedition organising company said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Normally climbers spend several weeks or even months on the mountain to allow their bodies to adjust to higher altitudes before trying to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain. It is extremely dangerous to go up if the climber is not properly acclimatised.

The British climbers, who had inhaled Xenon gas in Germany before embarking on the expedition, climbed the 8,848 metre (29,032 ft) peak in less than five days after departing London, said Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures that organised the expedition.

The moment the Brits made it to the summit
The moment the Brits made it to the summit. Picture: Sandro Gromen

They slept in special tents that simulate high-altitude conditions at home before heading to the mountain and used supplemental oxygen like other climbers during their ascent.

Xenon is a colourless and odourless gas found in very small amounts in the earth's atmosphere and is known to have some anaesthetic properties and medical uses.

“Xenon improves the acclimatisation and protects the body from altitude sickness and the effects from the hypoxic environment,” Furtenbach told Reuters in a text message from the base camp, referring to the low oxygen environment in the mountains.

Furtenbach, who has logged four Everest ascents, said Xenon gas was used by guides before but “it is the first time for clients”, or ordinary climbers.

Xenon made the climb safer and shorter as it kept the climbers properly acclimatised, he said.

“Shorter expedition also means less garbage, less resources, less human waste in this sensitive environment,” Furtenbach said. Piles of garbage dumped by climbers have been an issue on Everest in recent years.

A Nepalese sherpa packing garbage collected from the Everest clean-up expedition at Everest Base Camp
A Nepalese sherpa packing garbage collected from the Everest clean-up expedition at Everest Base Camp. Picture: Getty

American climber and guide Adrian Ballinger of the Alpenglow Expeditions company called the use of Xenon a “stunt ... it’s never seemed like the type of experience we want to provide.”

“Everyone should climb the mountain in a form they are proud of. If these climbers are proud of this style, then that’s their choice,” Ballinger said.

the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation warned in statement earlier this year that the use of xenon gas should be considered carefully

"According to current literature, there is no evidence that breathing in xenon improves performance in the mountains, and inappropriate use can be dangerous," the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation said in a statement in January.

Nepal has issued permits to 468 people to Everest during the current March-May climbing season and more than 200 have already topped the summit so far.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple was told to demolish this £1m home after they lied to the council.

Couple ordered to knock down £1m home after claiming it would be a ‘horse semen lab’

Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard.

Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when 19-year-old died, as inquest hears details of 'stolen rolex'
A flotilla of Little Ships sail out of Ramsgate, Kent, during the start of 'Dunkirk 85', the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) commemorative cruise to Dunkirk, to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo

Legendary Little Ships of Dunkirk set sail for 85th anniversary voyage

LBC Comp Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore, Kevin De Bruyne football

The best XI Premier League players out of contract

Richard Horne, GCQH's cyber security chief, has warned British companies are ignoring advice on preventing hacks.

UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

World News

See more World News

A Ukrainian former politician and lawyer has been shot dead by a ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping off his children at a school in Madrid.

Ex-Ukrainian politician shot dead by ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping children at school in Madrid

6 hours ago

Charlotte May Lee

British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days

8 hours ago

Putin (L); Image (R): People sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, after being evacuated due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News